Live streaming details: When and where to watch SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC

SC East Bengal have a big test at the ISL 2020-21 as they take on table-toppers Mumbai City FC in Match No. 67. The clash will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco Da Gama.

Despite their recent seven-game unbeaten run, SC East Bengal find themselves in the tenth spot on the table. They have garnered a tally of 12 points from twelve matches, having won just two games so far this season.

Their opponents, Mumbai City FC have been the league leaders for a long time now. After eleven matches, the Islanders have 26 points and are currently on a ten-match unbeaten run.

SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC team news

SC East Bengal

Englishman Robbie Fowler will be mightily pleased with his team's recovery after a dismal start to their debut ISL campaign. After no wins in their first seven matches, SC East Bengal have been on a stable run. They have won two and drawn five of their last seven games.

The Red and Golds will have a tough task when they take on the league leaders Mumbai City FC. The defensive unit of the Kolkata giants will have to play at the top of their game to contain the Mumbai City FC attack.

Injured - Loken Meitei, Lalramchullova

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

Mumbai City FC

Sergio Lobera's first stint with the Mumbai City FC side continues to be a productive one so far. The Islanders are yet to lose since going down in their season opener against NorthEast United FC.

The unbeaten stretch marks the longest run ever for Mumbai City FC in the ISL. All their pre-season transfer activity seems to be paying off for the City Group-owned franchise.

Mourtada Fall and Hernan Santana have been at the top of their game in the Mumbai defensive line. The ever-reliable Ahmed Jahouh and Rowllin Borges are thriving in the midfield.

Adam le Fondre and Bartholomew Ogbeche in the Islanders' attacking unit have scored ten goals between them.

Injured - None

Doubtful - None

Suspension - None

When does the ISL match between SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC kick off?

India: January 22, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC on TV?

India: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 3 HD, Asianet Movies, Jalsha Movies, Star Gold, Asianet Suvarna Plus, Star Utsav.

How to watch live streaming of SC East Bengal vs Mumbai City FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV