Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC

SC East Bengal and NorthEast United FC will lock horns in Match No. 104 of the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL).

NorthEast United FC can continue to keep the pressure on fellow ISL playoffs hopefuls FC Goa and Hyderabad FC with a win. SC East Bengal, on the other hand, only have pride to play for, considering they can no longer qualify for the top-four.

In the previous clash between the two sides, NorthEast United FC emerged victorious 2-0. Rochharzela netted for the Highlanders and Surchandra Singh scored an unfortunate own goal.

NorthEast United FC have a tally of 27 points from eighteen matches with six wins, nine draws, and three losses. The Highlanders presently occupy the fifth spot on the ISL points table.

Their opponents, SC East Bengal are way below in the ninth position with a points tally of 17 after the same number of matches. They have only won thrice, losing seven and drawing eight games so far in the competition.

A trip to Fatorda and a challenge against SC East Bengal is next for the Highlanders for a bid to stay in the playoffs race! 💥#SCEBNEU #StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/NI4UiOeTBt — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 22, 2021

SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC team news

SC East Bengal

A major absence that could hurt the SC East Bengal side is that of Danny Fox. He will be suspended after picking up his fourth yellow card in the Kolkata Derby. Milan Singh continues his recovery from injury and we could see Robbie Fowler play the youngster Ankit Mukherjee in the midfield.

Advertisement

Bright Enobakhare, Matti Steinmann, and Anthony Pilkington form the three-man attacking trio for the Red and Golds.

Doubtful: None

Injured: Loken Meitei, Lalramchullova, Milan Singh

Suspension: Danny Fox

NorthEast United FC

NorthEast United FC's head coach Khalid Jamil continues to miss the services of Ghanaian striker Kwesi Appiah due to injury. Their new signing Deshorn Brown, meanwhile, has fit in well into the side and will be in the attack.

Federico Gallego and Luis Machado are the key players in the Highlanders' attacking unit.

Next on the agenda - the reverse fixture against East Bengal! 💪🏻#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/piaRbmZdQT — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) February 21, 2021

Doubtful: None

Injured: Kwesi Appiah

Suspension: None

When does the ISL match between SC East Bengal and NorthEast United FC kick off?

India: February 23, 2021, 7:30 PM IST

Where and how to watch SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Star Sports 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 2 SD and HD, Star Sports Hindi 1 SD and HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold 2, Asianet Plus, Asianet Movies, Star Sports Bangla, Star Sports Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports Telugu, and Star Sports Marathi

Advertisement

How to watch the live streaming of SC East Bengal vs NorthEast United FC?

India: Disney + Hotstar, Jio TV