Mohammedan SC 2-0 Indian Air Force FT: Player Ratings as the Black Panthers hold table-top position | 2022 Durand Cup

After a convincing win against Jamshedpur FC, Mohammedan SC set out to keep their winning form intact and their position at the top of the table secure. The Black Panthers squared off against the Indian Air Force FT at Kishore Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata, with the former winning the tie 2-0.

The first half was evenly poised between the two sides as the Indian Air Force went toe-to-toe with the Kolkata-based club. However, a header from Ousmane N'Diaye in the 33rd minute followed by a late-second half strike by substitute Rahul Paswan made the difference in the game.

Player ratings from this match for both the sides.

Mohammedan SC

Sankar Roy (7/10)

With every passing game, Sankar Roy has developed into a dependable custodian for the Black Panthers. His ball-playing skills complement his shot-stopping abilities and help Chernyshov's side as an attacking team.

Vanlalzuidika (7/10)

Vavlalzuidika has shown substantial growth as a right full-back and his development as a player will aid Mohammedan SC in the days to come.

Sairuatkima (7/10)

Sairuatkima possesses composure and has the ability to help Mohammedan SC build from the back. His skills as a ball-playing centre-back helped the Black Panthers keep a clean sheet against the Indian Air Force NT.

Ousmane N'Diaye (7/10)

The Senegalese centre-back was efficient at helping Mohammedan SC build from the back. He was also an aerial threat during offensive and defensive set-pieces. His goal in the 33rd minute gave Mohammedan SC the lead and changed the course of the match.

Abhishek Ambekar (6.5/10)

Abhishek Ambekar's constant runs up and down the left flank were an issue for the Air Force FT, who failed to keep track of the full-back.

Nuriddin Dabronov (7/10)

Dabronov is a massive addition to Chernyshov's side. The Tajik midfielder added numbers during the build-up phases, whilst also tracking back during defensive transitions.

SK Faiaz (7/10)

Faiaz was the main creative player in the final third for Mohammedan SC. The pacy winger would occasionally cut inside to get himself into goal-scoring positions and would end up creating one for his team.

Abhash Thapa (7/10)

Thapa's inclusion in the starting line-up came as a surprise. Replacing Christy Davis in the Mohammedan SC line-up, the player managed to justify his selection.

Marcus Joseph (8/10)

Marcus Joseph's penetrative runs and ability to spot his teammates in space aids his quality as a top-notch striker.

Pritam Singh (6.5/10)

The former Rajasthan United FC man was in his usual form but could have been more decisive in the final third.

Faslu Rahman (6.5/10)

Since the first game of the 2022 Durand Cup, Faslu's contribution to Mohammedan SC's attacking phase has increased with every passing game.

Substitutes

Kean Lewis (6/10)

Lewis made his debut against Jamshedpur FC. The former RoundGlass Punjab FC winger had a decent outing in his first appearance for the Black Panthers.

Abhishek Halder (7/10)

Abhishek Halder made a quick impact coming off the bench in the second half. The midfielder linked up with Marcus Joseph to score the second goal for his side.

Safiul Rahaman (6.5/10)

Safiul spent very little time in the game but added to the defensive compactness of Mohammedan SC.

Rahul Kumar Paswan (6.5/10)

Rahul Paswan has missed many opportunities since coming on in the second half. But his goal in the 87th minute gave the Black Panthers some breathing space.

Shaher Shaheen (6/10)

Shaheen contributed very little to the game but had a decent outing for Andrey Chernyshov's side.

Indian Air Force FT

Subhajit Basu (6/10)

The Indian Air Force FT goalkeeper made some decent saves throughout the game but eventually failed to keep the Black Panthers at bay.

Jijo Jerone (6/10)

The defender had a decent game in comparison to his previous outings. He managed to enforce the offside trap against Mohammedan SC's pacy attackers.

Mohammad Danish (6/10)

Danish tried gaining control of the game in the first half. But that wasn't the case for the Air Force FT midfielder in the second half.

Arashpreet Singh (6.5/10)

Arashpreet Singh was truly a leader, functioning at the heart of the Indian Air Force FT defense. He made some key interceptions over the course of the game and managed to keep Marcus Joseph silent in the first half.

Biswajeet Halder (6/10)

Biswajeet had a good game against a strong Mohammedan SC midfield. Although the story was different in the second half, Halder's contribution to the game could not be overlooked.

Prabhjot Singh (6/10)

Prabhjot was influential in the middle third but could not cope with the standards of the game as time passed.

Mohd Aqib (5.5/10)

Aqib had an average day at work and was unable to contribute significantly against Andrey Chernyshov's side.

Manimaran R (5.5/10)

Manimaran had a poor outing against the Black Panthers.

Saurav Sadhukhan (6/10)

Saurav had a good game. He made no significant impact on the game.

Davinder Singh (6/10)

Davinder Singh had a comparatively quiet game against Andrey Chernyshov's side.

Tombing Guiziam (6.5/10)

Tombing has made improvements to his game since his first outing in the 2022 Durand Cup.

Substitutes

Vivek Kumar (6/10)

Vivek came off the bench in the second half and made decent attempts of penetrating the Black Panthers' defense.

