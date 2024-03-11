Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

On Tuesday, March 12, Mohammedan SC will go head-to-head with Churchill Brothers in the I-League 2023-24 match at the Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium in West Bengal.

Mohammedan SC are presently the table-toppers with 12 wins and five losses in 18 games. They defeated Namdhari FC by 3-1 in their most recent game where Zodingliana Ralte, Sagolsem Bikash Singh, and Akashdeep Singh scored a goal apiece. Mohammedan would look to sustain their six-match unbeaten run in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers’ El Samb scored a hat-trick in the previous game to beat NEROCA 3-2 in the previous game. The win was marked as Churchill’s sixth win, third in a row. They are now ranked seventh with five losses and seven ties in 18 games.

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers Match Details

Match: Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers

Date and Time: March 12, 07:00 pm IST

Venue: Naihati Bankimanjali Stadium, West Bengal

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers Head-to-Head

Mohammedan SC and Churchill Brothers have faced off 13 times in head-to-head matches. Out of these encounters, Mohammedan SC have secured just two victories, while Churchill Brothers have won eight games. The remaining three matches ended in draws, including one this season.

Matches Played: 13

Mohammedan SC Won: 2

Churchill Brothers Won: 8

Draw: 3

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers Probable XI

Mohammedan SC

Padam Chettri (GK), Zodingliana Ralte, Mohammed Irshad, Joseph Adjei, Mohammed Jassim, Mirjalol Qosimov, Lalremsanga Fanai, Alexis Gómez, David Lalhlansanga, Eddie Gabriel Hernández Padilla (C), Sagolsem Bikash Singh

Churchill Brothers

Subhasish Roy Chowdhury (GK), Nishchal Chandan, Lalremruata Lalremruata, Sebastian Thangmuansang, Richard Costa, Aubin Kouakou, Emmanuel Essien, Rahul Raju, Faisal Ali, El Hadji Abdou Karim Samb, Ugochukwu Louis Ogana

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers Match Prediction

Churchill Brothers have been dominant against Mohammedan SC in the head-to-head matches, winning eight out of 13 games. However, Mohammedan have been impressive in three out of their last five matches.

Mohammedan are also in a better position in the points table while Churchill are struggling at the seventh spot with six wins in 18 games.

Prediction: Mohammedan SC are expected to win.

Mohammedan SC vs Churchill Brothers Live Telecast Details, Channel List, and Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel