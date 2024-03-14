Mohun Bagan Super Giant FC beat Kerala Blasters FC to stay in the race for the League Shield | ISL 2023-24

Kerala Blasters FC lost 3-4 to Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the ISL in Kochi on Wednesday, March 13.

Mohun Bagan, second in the points table, came into the game high on confidence, having beaten arch-rivals East Bengal 3-1 in their last outing. A win by a margin of two goals against the Blasters would have taken the Mariners to the top of the table.

Kerala Blasters, meanwhile, fifth in the standings, came into the game on the back of a 0-1 loss against Bengaluru FC. A win against the Mariners would have confirmed Kerala's spot in the playoffs.

Mohun Bagan started the game on a bright note as Armadou Sadiku scored a screamer from outside the box in the fourth minute.

The Blasters responded promptly as Daisuke Sakai's shot from inside the box in the 14th minute was saved brilliantly by Vishal Kaith. The Tuskers made multiple attempts to score an equalizer but failed to do so. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the visitors.

Sadiku was impressive in the second half also (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

It was a tale of two halves. The second half started with the hosts trying to score an early equalizer.

Vibin Mohanan scored a brilliant goal in the 54th minute. Rahul KP played a good pass to Vibin Mohanan who made no mistake in slotting the ball past Vishal Kaith to make it 1-1.

Mohun Bagan scored again and reclaimed their lead in the 60th minute. Armando Sadiku scored his second goal of the game after Manvir Singh's initial shot was saved and blocked by the Tusker's defense.

Dimitrios Diamantkos then scored the equalizer for the Kerala Blasters in the 63rd minute. Fedror's cross from the left side made the Greek striker slot the ball into the back of the net.

Deepak Tangri once again gave the Mariners the lead in the 68th minute when he headed home a Petratos corner.

Mohun Bagan scored their fourth goal of the game in added time when Jason Cummings finished a shot by Liston Colacco which was fisted away by Kamaljeet Singh.

Diamantkos then scored from a header in the 98th minute to reduce the margin of defeat in the 98th minute. The full-time scoreboard read 3-4 in favor of the visitors.

Kerala Blasters FC fail to confirm their place in playoffs on Wednesday

Vibin scored a world-class goal today ( Image courtesy: ISL Media)

A win for the Tuskers would have confirmed their place in the playoffs. Kerala Blasters have now won only one of their last five games and they will be hoping to win their remaining fixtures to qualify for the playoffs.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant win to stay in the race for the League Shield

Saidku was the man of the match today ( Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Had Kerala Blasters FC not scored in the 98th minute, Mohun Bagan would have been top of the table in terms of goal difference.

The Mariners are confirmed to win the League Shield if they win their remaining games.