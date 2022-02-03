Mumbai City FC 1-1 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player Ratings from closely-fought ISL affair

Mumbai City FC and ATK Mohun Bagan played out an evenly contested 1-1 draw in the ISL earlier tonight (February 3).

David Williams put the Mariners ahead after just nine minutes when he was put in by Hugo Boumous after a mistake from Ahmed Jahouh. However, the Islanders got back through an own-goal by Pritam Kotal from Bipin Singh's cross 15 minutes later.

Here are the player ratings from the game:

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz - 6/10

Nawaz had several nervy moments with his passing, decision-making and communication with the Mumbai City FC defense. However, he made some excellent saves, with a fingertip effort to keep out Williams particularly standing out.

Mandar Rao Dessai - 6.5/10

Dessai performed excellently in defense, keeping Manvir Singh quiet for most of the game. His attacking contributions were fairly limited though.

Mehtab Singh - 6/10

Mehtab Singh put in a decent shift to keep ATK Mohun Bagan in check during the second half after some nervy moments while playing out from the back.

Mourtada Fall - 6.5/10

Fall looked assured on the ball and was the most composed in the Mumbai City FC backline against the Mariners' early high-press. He also managed a key pass going forward and was a threat from set-pieces.

Rahul Bheke - 6.5/10

Bheke nullified Liston Colaco's threat well but didn't close him down on a couple of occasions. He managed a team-high three tackles, completed 80% of his passes and also provided a key pass.

Ahmed Jahouh - 5.5/10

Jahouh was too casual outside his own box for ATK Mohun Bagan's goal and was closed down well by the Mariners' midfield. While he did deliver a couple of decent balls into the box, his set-piece delivery was also not up to its usual standards.

Lalengmawia Ralte - 7/10

Ralte was his usual metronome self in midfield, constantly looking to spray the ball around for Mumbai City FC. He also managed to make two tackles and won a foul as well.

Bipin Singh - 6/10

Bipin Singh put in a teasing cross for the Islanders' goal but wasn't effective enough in attack otherwise, registering no shots on target.

Cassio Gabriel - 6/10

It was a frustrating night for Gabriel, who took as many as six shots and managed zero on target. He did lay out two key passes, but Mumbai City FC needed more from their creator-in-chief.

Vikram Pratap Singh - 5.5/10

Pratap Singh made some good runs, but had little impact otherwise in attack.

Diego Mauricio - 5/10

Mauricio struggled to make an impact in his first start of the season and was substituted at half-time.

Substitutes

Igor Angulo - 6.5/10

Angulo replaced Mauricio at half-time. He was a much more prominent presence in attack and got a couple of shots on target as well.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 6/10

Chhangte came on for Pratap Singh in the 60th minute. He had a couple of bright runs and one clever-headed flick-on for Angulo, but ATK Mohun Bagan dealt with him reasonably well.

Vinit Rai - 6/10

Rai replaced Jahouh in the 83rd minute and was more solid in midfield. He also sprayed the ball well to drive his team forward in the final minutes.

Brad Inman - N/A

Inman came on for Gabriel in stoppage-time. He didn't have much time to impact the game for Mumbai City FC.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee