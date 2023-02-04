The blockbuster encounter between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC ended in a 1-1 draw at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, February 4.

The Nizams pressed high early in the game, looking to close down space and reduce time on the ball for the Islanders. The game was an intense tactical battle, with both sides neutralizing each other.

However, the home side took the lead in the 23rd minute. Nikhil Poojari was deemed to have handed the ball inside the box and Jorge Pereyra Diaz converted the resulting spot-kick.

Towards the end of the half, controversy stuck, as Sanjeev Stalin appeared to have held Rohit Danu, who was through on goal. But the referee didn't budge into any appeal from the visiting side. The half ended with Mumbai City FC leading by a goal to nil.

Manolo Marquez’s team talk at halftime seemed to have worked as his side started picking momentum in the second half. Their pressure paid dividends as Hitesh Sharma equalized in the 65th minute.

The game was chaotic in the last quarter, but both sides failed to score a winner. It ended in a stalemate and on that note, let’s look at how Mumbai City FC fared against Hyderabad FC.

Mumbai City FC Player ratings

Phurba Lachenpa - 6.5/10: Lachenpa dealt with high crosses, but wasn’t called into action in the first half. He could have done better for Hyderabad FC’s equalizer as he unnecessarily rushed forward.

Sanjeev Stalin - 4/10: Stalin was a lucky man as he escaped a red card. He struggled to deal with Rohit Danu’s pace and was eventually replaced by Rowllin Borges around the hour mark.

Mourtada Fall - 7/10: Fall was a powerful presence at the back and defended his box expertly. His diagonal balls and line-breaking passes were an important source of progression for the home side.

Mehtab Singh - 8/10: Mehtab made some important interceptions inside the penalty box. He was ever-present and even played as a right-back towards the end of the game. Mehtab was certainly Mumbai City FC’s best defender of the night.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - 6.5/10: Vignesh was composed in possession, but struggled in the second half as the Nizams pushed forward. He made four passes into the final third and won 67 percent of his aerial duels.

Rostyn Griffiths - 7.5/10: He was booked early in the game for a lunging challenge. However, Griffiths was an able replacement for Ahmed Jahouh, as his positioning and awareness were on point. He moved to the back four when Sanjeev Stalin was substituted and did his job well.

Apuia - 6.5/10: Apuia covered a lot of ground on the right side. He had a brilliant first half going forward but fizzled out in the second. Apuia completed 38 out of his 45 passes.

Bipin Singh - 6.5/10: Mumbai City FC struggled to find Bipin as they attacked the other flank. But his header led to their first penalty, which Diaz converted.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7.5/10: He skied an attempt early in the game, but posed a huge threat to Hyderabad FC. Additionally, his trickery and pace were a handful for Akash Mishra to deal with. The 25-year-old created two chances.

Alberto Noguera - 7/10: He often drifted to the right side to link up with Chhangte. Noguera was effective and created overloads in midfield. He was also brave in tight areas and offered an outlet for his teammates.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 7/10: Diaz thumped yet another penalty to score his 10th goal of the season. The Mumbai City FC forward held up the ball well to bring others into play. Eventually replaced by Greg Stewart in the 78th minute.

Substitutes

Rowllin Borges - 6.5/10: Borges slotted into midfield and provided stability. He was solid both in and out of possession.

Greg Stewart - 7/10: Stewart was surprisingly dropped. He arrived on the pitch with only 20 minutes to play. He brought energy to the side and dragged players around with his ability to dribble past players. Stewart also had the best chance in the second half, but Gurmeet Singh denied him.

Vikram Pratap Singh - N/A: Had very little time to make an impact.

