Mumbai City FC 1-1 Jamshedpur FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Jamshedpur FC (JFC)held Mumbai City FC (MCFC) to a 1-1 draw in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 fixture at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, October 22.

The Islanders started the game on the front foot and dominated the proceedings. They were rewarded for their attacking intent as early as the eighth minute. Ahmed Jahouh played Greg Stewart through down the right flank and the Scot drilled in a low cross for Lallianzuala Chhangte, who slid in and turned the ball into the back of the net.

However, the Red Miners soon restored parity. Wellington Priori's long throw-in in the 12th minute was nodded by Harry Sawyer towards the back post. Daniel Chima Chukwu, who was hovering in the area, was the quickest to react and thumped it home.

While Mumbai continued to control possession for the rest of the game, Jamshedpur were more than happy to sit back and maintain their defensive discipline.

Mumbai City substitute Vikram Singh came closest to scoring in the second half when he hit the crossbar in the 63rd minute. But as the referee blew the final whistle, nothing separated the two sides.

On that note, let's look at three things we learned from the clash between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC:

#3 Boris Singh relentless but wasteful for Jamshedpur FC

Right from the first half, the young winger emerged as one of the most potent attacking outlets for JFC as he continuously tested the Mumbai full-backs. But despite his relentless input, the output was largely wasteful.

Boris Singh had a glorious opportunity to score in the first half, but failed to compose himself as Mehtab Singh stepped in with a crucial stop.

The 22-year-old completed just two out of his five attempted dribbles. He gave the ball away on 10 separate occasions and cut a frustrating figure in the final third.

#2 Daniel Chima Chukwu extends his goalscoring form

The Nigerian forward has evolved into one of the finest forwards in the league after jumping ship from East Bengal to Jamshedpur FC mid-season in 2021-22.

Daniel Chima has been able to carry his goalscoring boots into the ongoing season.

The former Molde forward scored in Jamshedpur's first game of the 2022-23 season and was once again on the mark tonight. His blistering form in front of goal will give Jamshedpur some respite.

#1 Lack of precision in the final third hurting Mumbai City FC

The Islanders had 71 percent possession throughout the game and 14 goal attempts, out of which five were on target. Yet, no one will look back at the game and state that a draw wasn't a fair result.

Mumbai City lacked penetration in the final third and even though they enjoyed the lion's share of possession, Des Buckingham's side failed to test TP Rehenesh enough.

Alberto Noguera hasn't been able to provide the creativity in the final third that many expected him to while playing alongside Greg Stewart. This is one area that might cost Mumbai going forward.

