Mumbai City FC 1-1 NorthEast United FC: Player Ratings as Islanders drop points again

Mumbai City FC dropped points once again as they drew 1-1 with NorthEast United FC in match 66 of the ISL 2021-22. Ahmed Jahouh put the Islanders ahead with an excellent penalty in the first half before Mohammad Irshad levelled the scores in the 79th minute.

The result means Des Buckingham's team are winless in their last six games (three draws and three losses). However, the stalemate against the Highlanders was enough to take them back into the top four. Khalid Jamil's outfit, meanwhile, remain tenth in the ISL standings.

On that note, here are the player ratings from the game:

Mumbai City FC ratings against NorthEast United FC

Mohammad Nawaz - 6/10

Nawaz was unsighted for the goal, but made a couple of good saves in the first half.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - 6/10

Dakshinamurthy got into the pockets of spaces, and made some neat passes, but struggled to deliver in the final third. He was also initially troubled by NorthEast United's Marco Sahanek, but recovered well in the second half.

Mehtab Singh - 6.5/10

Singh created a glorious chance early on that was headed over by Vikram Pratap Singh. Nevertheless, Mehtab put in a good shift defensively, making some key interceptions, and was tidy with his passing against NorthEast United.

Mourtada Fall - 6/10

Fall put in a fairly solid performance, but will be disappointed to have not cleared the ball further in the build-up to NorthEast United's goal.

Amey Ranawade - 5.5/10

Ranawade was sent off for Mumbai City FC in second-half injury time after receiving a second caution for a foul while trying to stop the Highlanders from countering.

That didn't handicap his team, as there wasn't much time left. Before his dismissal, he delivered one incredible cross for Cassio Gabriel, but his effort was saved spectacularly.

Ahmed Jahouh - 7/10

Jahouh blasted his penalty into the roof of the net to give his side a deserved lead. He also laid out a game-high five key passes, and was a threat from set-pieces, but NorthEast United dealt with him well in the second half.

Lalengmawia Ralte - 6.5/10

Ralte did the dirty work in midfield, winning four tackles, which allowed Jahouh to flourish creatively. Ralte was also at the root of many Mumbai City FC's forays forward in the second half.

Brad Inman - 6/10

Inman missed a glorious chance in the first half after being put through by Gabriel. Nevertheless, Inman was an active contributor to Mumbai City FC's dominance in the first half, but faded away after the break.

Vikram Pratap Singh - 6.5/10

Pratap Singh was slightly fortunate to win the penalty that was duly converted by Jahouh. Singh did get himself into good positions, but often went down under minimal contact when he could've easily stayed on his feet.

Bipin Singh - 5.5/10

Singh forced one good save from Subhasish Roy immediately after NorthEast United's goal, but was kept largely quiet by Provat Lakra.

Cassio Gabriel - 6.5/10

Gabriel constantly tried to get Mumbai City FC on the front foot, and was their biggest threat going forward. He registered four shots (two on target) and two key passes, and also completed 83.8% of his passes in an excellent display. He should've scored late in the second half, but his effort was well saved by Roy.

Mumbai City Substitutes

Raynier Fernandes - 6/10

Replacing Pratap Singh in the 67th minute, Fernandes set up one good chance for Bipin Singh, but Roy made an excellent save.

Pranjal Bhumij - 6/10

Coming on for Inman in the 77th minute. Bhumij forced a good save from Roy in a controversial passage of play, but didn't offer much otherwise.

Edited by Bhargav