Mumbai City FC played Chennaiyin FC in match 22 of the Indian Super League 2020-21. Mumbai entered the game at the top of the table and with clean sheets in their last three games. Chennaiyin came in without scoring in their previous two.

Chennaiyin wanted to get back to winning ways. Mumbai wanted to keep their lead at the top of the table.

A Cliffhanger of a Match

Chennaiyin took the game to Mumbai City FC right from kick-off to create excellent chances in the first few minutes. Mumbai City FC took time to settle into the game as Chennaiyin's pace caused their defence a few problems.

Mizo wonderkid Lallianzuala Chhangte ran through the Mumbai defence using his sheer speed and played an easy pass to Jakub Sylvestr, who made no mistake in netting the ball to give Chennaiyin FC the lead in the 40th minute. Then Hernan Santana scored in stoppage time before the half time break to give Mumbai City the equaliser from a corner. The scoreboard at half time read Mumbai City 1-1 Chennaiyin FC.

Adam Le Fondre scored in the second half to earn Mumbai City FC their fourth win of the season.

Let's look at the player ratings from today's game.

Mumbai City FC

Amrinder Singh-6.5: Amrinder made some good saves during the game. He could have organized his defence better.

Amey Ranawade-6: Amey had the role of dealing with the Tajik forward Fathkhulo, and he did well to keep the Central Asian in check.

Mourtada Fall-7: Fall wasn't stable in his defence today. Jakub got the better of him many times during the game today. In the second half, he made some match-saving blocks to secure the victory for the Islanders.

Hernan Santana-7.5: The Spaniard made some vital blocks and interceptions. He scored the equaliser for Mumbai City FC with the last touch during the first half.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy-5.5: Vignesh had more than a few problems dealing with the likes of Chhangte. Chhangte made him chase shadows throughout the game.

Rowllin Borges-6.5: Rowllin Borges wasn't his usual self today. He made a few mis-passes and also committed plenty of unnecessary fouls. Although he did win the header that helped Mumbai in scoring the second goal.

Ahmed Jahouh-7: Jahouh played his usual game in the middle of the park but was left. He was lucky to avoid a booking in the first half.

Bipin Singh-6.5: Bipin made some telling runs into the box but was not much of a threat overall for Chennaiyin FC.

Hugo Boumous-8: Hugo Boumous was the best player for Mumbai City FC. He created some golden opportunities for his side. He was the man who pulled the strings for Mumbai City FC.

Adam Le Fondre-8: Adam Le Fondre missed a golden chance in the 27th minute when Hugo Boumous played a through ball to the striker who hit it straight at the keeper. Adam Le Fondre did score in the 75th minute from a flick-on from a Hugo Boumous header to give Mumbai the lead.

Mohamed Rakip-5: Rakip came on late in the game and didn't have much to do. He had a few issues dealing with Esmael in the game's dying moments.

Tondonba Singh-5.5: Tondonba replaced injured Vignesh at the moments of the game and did well to check Chhangte.

Mehtab Singh-6.5: Mehtab Singh came on in the second half and made some vital blocks. He made a few good clearances to deny Chennaiyin the equaliser.

CY Goddard-6: CY Goddard didn't have much to do in the game. He tried to play a few good passes but wasn't much convincing.

Bartholomew Ogbeche-6: Ogbeche failed to score against Chennaiyin, the side against which he has the highest goals. He came on late to replace Le Fondre.

Chhangte got his first assist of the season.

Chennaiyin FC

Vishal Kaith-6: Vishal Kaith made a mess of the corner from which Mumbai scored. The young Himachal keeper came out of his line but failed to touch the ball, which helped Hernan Santana score.

Reagan Singh-5.5: Reagan was beaten by Bipin a couple of times. His passes were not up to the mark and he didn't help his team in attack much.

Eli Sabia-6: Eli Sabia had the job of breaking up the Mumbai attacks and did it with a terminator-vibe, which got him booked during the game. His duels with Ahmed Jahouh were a heated affair.

Enes Sipovic-6.5: Sipovic was brilliant during the brief period when he was involved in the game. He made an excellent tackle to stop a Mumbai attack. He had to be substituted early on in the first half due to an injury.

Jerry Lalrinzuala-6: Jerry was good as he linked up with Fathkhulo and Crivellaro nicely, though he made a few mistakes while defending.

Deepak Tangri-6: Deepak tried his best in dealing with the likes of Le Fondre and Boumous. He did make a few mistakes during the game which helped Mumbai gain ground.

Germanpreet Singh-5.5: Germanpreet tried his best to keep Rowllin in check and play the role of the link man between defence and attack. He made a few wrong passes and hit a few wayward shots.

Fatkhulo Fathkhulloev-5: The Tajik forward wasted many chances. His passes at times were also poor.

Rafael Crivellaro-6.5: Crivellaro had the job of being the architect for Chennaiyin FC. He did create some good chances that Jakub and Fatkhulo unfortunately wasted.

Lallianzuala Chhangte-7.5: Chhangte was the primary reason the Mumbai City FC defence didn't have a moment's peace. He got a good assist and created a few more chances. He should have scored in the second half but saw had his shot blocked by Fall.

Jakub Sylvestr-7.5: Jakub Sylvestr scored from an easy tap in the first half. He was guilty of wasting a couple of chances later on in the game.

Memo Moura-6: Memo came on in the game early in the first half replacing Sipovic. He tried his best to play the anchor role in defence but wasn't much convincing.

Edwin Vanspaul-5: Edwin came on with just a few minutes left and failed to do anything impressive.

Thoi Singh-5: Thoi replaced Jerry in the 90th minute of the game with the hope to secure the equaliser but couldn't do much.

Dhanpal Ganesh-6: Dhanpal replaced Deepak Tangri in the 80th minute. He won a few second balls for Chennaiyin but overall didn't have much of an impact in the game.

Esmael Goncalves-6: Esmael came on in the 80th minute and made a few good runs. He had a shot blocked by the Mumbai defence. Had he been introduced earlier, maybe Chennaiyin would have a better chance at getting the equaliser.