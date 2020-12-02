Mumbai City FC 3-0 SC East Bengal: Player Ratings as Mumbai City FC go top of the table with dominant display | ISL 2020-21

Mumbai City FC ran out 3-0 winners against SC East Bengal in match 13 of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League. The win took the Islanders to the top of the ISL 2020-21 table.

Mumbai City FC were dominant from the start, pinging passes around and looking sharp. The first breakthrough came on a counter-attack after Rowlin Borges found Hugo Boumous from almost 40 yards out. The French midfielders squared the ball for English striker Adam Le Fondre to tap in.

Le Fondre then converted a penalty early in the second half, and Hernan Santa sealed the deal in the 58th minute with his maiden ISL goal.

Here are the player ratings for both teams.

SC East Bengal Player Ratings

Debjit Majumder - 3/10

A few shaky moments from Debjit early in the first half did not inspire confidence, despite a sharp save. Gave away the penalty which le Fondre converted for his second goal, and was beaten at his favoured post for the third. Not the best performance from the keeper.

Scott Neville - 6/10

Was solid at the back but did not get enough movement from the players around him and was unable to play balls around the box. Will be a shining light in SC East Bengal's season but it just wasn't his day.

Mohammed Irshad - 6/10

Made a couple of good clearances, and was generally solid. Needs to work on his communication skills on the pitch. Wasn't directly at fault for any of the goals, but by virtue of being part of a defence that conceded three, does not rank higher than 6.

Daniel Fox - N/A

Was unfortunate to go off with an injury early in the match. The course of the match could well have been different with him on the pitch for the entire game.

Narayan Das - 6/10

Once the starting left-back for India, Das was energetic in his approach. Will look a lot better once the defence starts clicking as a unit. Has the ability to bomb forward but, in this game, did not get a chance to show his qualities.

Wahengbam Luwang - 5/10

As part of the midfield, Luwang was not sharp with his passing and looked impatient on the ball. As is the case with most of the team, he needs to learn to get his head in the game and do the simple things efficiently.

Matti Steinmann - 6/10

Compared to his performance in the first match against ATK Mohun Bagan, Steinmann was half a notch below. Lost the ball in crucial areas a couple of times, but did not have had the movement in front of him to make the forward passes as well.

Mohammed Rafique - 6/10

One of the better Indian players on the pitch for SC East Bengal today. Made some encouraging runs early in the game and even had an attempt from range. Will get better as the team around him grows in confidence.

Surchandra Singh - 4/10

If the ratings were given for effort, Surchandra would definitely not rank low. However, he was poor with his technique today and played a part in handing Mumbai City FC their first goal.

Jacques Maghoma - 7/10

Probably the only player who fulfilled his role on the pitch today for SC East Bengal, and that says a lot given they didn't score a single goal. Did not receive the service required for him to stamp his authority on the pitch, nor the movement in front of him.

Anthony Pilkington - 6/10

Tried to do too much himself, when he should have passed on occasion. Pilkington definitely looks like he could work on his fitness a tad more to adjust to the hot and humid conditions in Goa.

Balwant Singh - 5/10

An isolated figure up top, he was substituted in the second half and failed to have much of an impact on the match.

Abhishek Ambekar - 5/10

Looks like he could be a solid defender with more work on his positioning. However, Ambekar struggled to communicate with his defence and did not look confident in possession either.

Jeje Lalpekhlua - 5/10

Was energetic on the pitch when he finally came on for some minutes of first team football after being out of action for months. Needed more time on the pitch to be judged effectively.

Sehnaj Singh - N/A

Came on as a substitute late in the second half, and did not have enough time to stamp his authority on the game.

Mumbai City FC Player Ratings

Amrinder Singh - 8/10

Clean sheet, good communication, and an all-round good performance from the India number two tonight. Made a few crucial saves, particularly in the first half from Mohammed Rafique. Mumbai City FC's goalkeeping situation looks more than sorted this season.

Mohamad Rakip - 7/10

Carried out his coach Sergio Lobera's instructions to the T, kept the game ticking over when in possession and was defensively solid.

Mourtada Fall - 8/10

Fall showed why he is one of the best defenders around, with plenty of interceptions throughout the match. A leader at the back, he communicates effectively with his teammates. A solid performance.

Mandar Rao Dessai - 7/10

With Mandar, you always know what to expect in terms of effort and commitment towards the cause. Even on his bad days, he gives 7/10 performances, and coaches recognize that. No wonder he played his landmark 100th ISL game today.

Mehtab Singh - N/A

Will get more minutes under Lobera as the season goes by, but did not play long enough for him to be effectively gauged.

Hugo Boumous - 9/10

Ran the show in the final third of the pitch for Mumbai City FC. His move to give the keeper the eyes and lay it on a plate for le Fondre was a thing of beauty, and he finally looks back to his best. Man of the match performance.

Hernan Santana - 8/10

Scored the third goal that sealed the fate of the match, and was tidy in his role in midfield for the Islanders. There will be better things to come from Santana as the tournament progresses.

Rowllin Borges - 8.5/10

Rowllin showed why he is such a crucial part of the Indian national team. He started the move that led to the first goal with a forty-yard Hollywood pass and was effective in his role of breaking up play whenever possible. Clutch performance.

Ahmed Jahouh - 8/10

There is a lazy elegance about Ahmed Jahouh that he displayed in this match. And then some more. One of the most technically gifted midfielders in the ISL, if Jahouh keeps these performances up, it will be hard to stop Mumbai City FC from making the playoffs.

Bipin Singh - 8/10

Did not do anything flashy or hog the limelight, but deserves a special mention for his tireless work on the pitch today. The many fist pumps from Lobera whenever Bipin successfully thwarted an East Bengal transition are evidence enough of how happy the coach was with his performance.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - N/A

Like Mehtab Singh, more needed to be seen of this youngster before making a judgement on his game.

Pranjal Bhumij - 7/10

Was solid overall and did the basics right. Will be a tidy player for Sergio Lobera as the tournament progresses.

Cy Goddard - N/A

Came on as a substitute late into the game, and may get more game time as the tournament progresses.

Farukh Choudhary - N/A

Came on to the pitch as a substitute with Goddard. Needed more time to be gauged effectively, though he did make a few good runs.

Adam Le Fondre - 8/10

With three goals to his name in the league already, Le Fondre has arrived in the ISL. His commitment to run the length of the pitch to be ready for the tap in that led to the first goal must be lauded. The confidence to bury the penalty is something we'll be seeing a lot more from the Englishman.

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 7/10

It is tough days for Ogbeche at the moment, who is unable to get the amount of game time he would like. But he was still committed to the cause when he came on to the pitch and tried a shot which was well within his range from outside the box.