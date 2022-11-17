Mumbai City FC 4-0 Bengaluru FC: 3 things we learned | ISL 2022-23

Mumbai City FC thumped Bengaluru FC 4-0 in a one-sided Indian Super League clash at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday. Both teams began the game slightly shakily, and gave away possession multiple times. In the 14th minute, the visitors were made to pay as Jorge Pereyra Diaz dispossessed Alan Costa and coolly finished past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

The Islanders piled further misery on the Blues, with Apuia making the net bulge in the 32nd minute. After the break, Bipin Singh scored in the 58th minute, with Lallianzuala Chhangte rounding off the rout with a superb left-footed strike from outside the box in the 74th minute.

Here are the three things we learned from the contest.

1. Bengaluru FC are an ordinary footballing outfit right now

Bengaluru FC, even before a ball had been kicked this ISL season, seemed a team that wanted to sit back, absorb pressure and then hit teams on the counter. They won their opening fixture against NorthEast United FC in that very fashion. But since then, they’ve hardly scored goals. And if that wasn’t enough, they have found new ways to implode and hand the opposition the initiative.

At the Mumbai Football Arena, they began the game fairly decently. Both teams passed up possession quite easily but the Blues seemed to set out their stall early. Then, Alan Costa produced a monumental mistake, dwelling on the ball too long and allowing Diaz to nick the ball off him and score.

Later in the half, Apuia almost walked the ball into the net, despite the presence of several Bengaluru FC players inside the box. In the second half, the visitors tried to hatch what seemed a shrewd off-side plan, only for Diaz to break it at the first possible moment and square the ball for Bipin to score.

None of their experienced players stood up. Sunil Chhetri did not start the game. Gurpreet Singh Sandhu was very tentative and his starting position was too deep at times. Sandesh Jhingan needlessly held onto possession, slowed the game down, conceded cheap fouls and tried to play a high line, despite not being quick enough. Roy Krishna could not influence proceedings either, and with Javi Hernandez not being accorded enough space, Bengaluru FC simply did not have enough attacking options.

The transfer window is still a month away, and the Blues have a lot of fixtures until then. On paper, they have a very pedigreed side. On the pitch, they have been one of the worst teams this season. And there is no escaping that fact now.

2. This is the Roberto Pereyra Diaz Mumbai City FC signed

Diaz’s quality has never been in question since he stepped foot in India. Last season, he almost turbocharged the Kerala Blasters to the title, and in the off-season, when the Islanders acquired him, it was looked upon as a signing that would complete Mumbai City FC's jigsaw.

A slightly sluggish start, though, meant that there were a few murmurs if he was the right fit for Mumbai City FC. Now, it feels that they could not have realistically signed anyone better.

Diaz scored the first goal for the Islanders on Thursday and then laid the ball on a plate for Bipin to ripple the net. His performance, though, was about the stuff that he did in between those goal contributions. His pace caused Bengaluru FC all sorts of problems. He always looked likely to break their off-side trap, eventually doing so for the Islanders’ third goal.

He hustled and harried the Blues defenders into mistakes. He kept pressing and orchestrated the hosts’ off-the-ball movements from the front. His Mumbai City FC teammates took his lead and stifled Bengaluru FC of any meaningful possession.

Scoring goals and providing assists is one of the primary qualifications for becoming a striker. But as Diaz showed on Thursday, he is worth much more than that. He can do everything Des Buckingham wants his striker to do, and for that reason, you realise why Mumbai City FC were so intent on having Diaz on board this season.

3. Bengaluru FC and Mumbai City FC’s midfield are like chalk and cheese

Let’s get straight to the point. Bengaluru FC have midfielders that like to sit back and wait for the game to happen around them. Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have midfielders who actively look to make things happen and even if that means losing shape a little, they are brave enough to keep taking those chances.

That, in a nutshell, explains why these two teams are at diametrically opposite ends of the table. The Islanders understand that football matches are won by scoring more goals. The Blues, meanwhile, are still afraid of conceding too many. That they are still shipping goals only underlines everything that is currently wrong with their approach.

Bruno Ramires and Suresh Singh Wangjam always put in a shift. Neither, though, has the passing range to carve open the opposition’s defence. Ahmed Jahouh can do that regularly, and has been doing it quite frequently this season.

With Apuia and Jahouh functioning as the pivot, Mumbai City FC’s forwards make different runs and pose different questions of the defence. In the Blues’ case, the lack of creativity allows opposition outfits to mark Krishna out of the game, restrict Javi Hernandez’s mobility and subsequently prevent Bengaluru FC from scoring.

Things are not going to get better magically. The Blues will have to figure something out to be a bit more dynamic. Their forwards and defenders are not helping their midfielders. But the midfielders are not helping themselves either. And that pretty much sums it up.

