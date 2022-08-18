Mumbai City FC 4-1 Indian Navy FT: Islanders' Player Ratings from resounding win | Durand Cup 2022

Mumbai City FC kicked off their Durand Cup 2022 campaign with a 4-1 win against the Indian Navy FT at the VYBK Stadium on Thursday (August 18).

The Indian Navy surprised quite a few by taking the lead midway through the first half as Adersh Mattummal scored with a stunner from outside the area. They then maintained a solid defensive shape as the Islanders looked for a way back into the match.

Mumbai City eventually got a reprieve when a refereeing error in first-half stoppage time gifted them a drop-ball on the right wing. Vikram Pratap Singh made the most of it to score and bring his side back to level.

Alberto Noguera, who was easily the best player on the pitch, then combined with Greg Stewart to win a penalty, which the latter converted early after the break. Substitute Lallianzuala Chhangte added a late brace to seal the win.

Here are the player ratings for Mumbai City from their clash against the Indian Navy:

Phurba Lachenpa - 6/10

Lachenpa was comprehensively beaten for Mattummal's goal and had precious little to do otherwise.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy - 6.5/10

Dakshinamurthy made some excellent runs forward but his passing in the final third requires more work. He was hardly tested defensively.

Rostyn Griffiths - 6/10

Griffiths enjoyed a routine outing without any hassle but got himself booked unnecessarily late in the game.

Rahul Bheke - 6.5/10

Bheke looked solid all night and even came close to scoring with a header from Ahmed Jahouh's free-kick.

Amey Ranawade - 6/10

Ranawade played a key role in Mumbai City's equalizer, initiating a quick move from the drop ball. He was largely solid defensively but didn't offer too much going forward.

Alberto Noguera - 8.5/10

Noguera was Mumbai City's best player against the Indian Navy. He seemed to have the ball on the string and created many chances only to see his teammates miss them time and again.

The Spaniard won the penalty for Stewart's goal and his combination with the Scot will certainly be one to watch out for in the season ahead.

Lalengmawia Ralte - 7/10

Ralte sat deep behind Noguera and Stewart in the first half to bring the ball up from the defense while also getting past the first line of Indian Navy players. Once Jahouh made it onto the pitch, the youngster made some promising runs in behind the defense to cause the Indian Navy a few problems.

Bipin Singh - 6.5/10

Bipin Singh was wasteful with his efforts in front of goal, though he could've had a couple of assists in the opening hour. He ultimately did get himself an assist with a beautiful ball over the top to Chhangte.

Greg Stewart - 8/10

Stewart was his usual self in midfield and combined excellently with Noguera, with the duo stringing together some fantastic passes. He was involved in the build-up for the Islanders' second goal, which he then scored from the spot.

Vikram Pratap Singh - 6/10

Pratap Singh scored Mumbai City's equalizer with an excellent finish, lifting the ball over the goalkeeper after a move that shouldn't have counted. However, he was largely poor otherwise, missing an open goal and another glaring chance while also making some bad decisions in and around the box.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 6/10

Pereyra Diaz looked bright on his debut for Mumbai City. His link-up play was excellent and he also came very close to scoring from a Pratap Singh cross in the first half.

Substitutes

Ahmed Jahouh - 7.5/10

Jahouh oozed class throughout his time on the pitch, with his usual excellent set-piece delivery as well as some phenomenal switches and long passes. One of those passes eventually led to Chhangte's first goal.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7.5/10

Chhangte recorded a glaring miss from Noguera's cross after coming on but made up for it by scoring twice. His first was an excellent right-footed finish after cutting outside, while the second was simpler after the goalkeeper had gone down, leaving a largely empty net.

Sanjeev Stalin - 6/10

Stalin, like Ranawade, offered very little going forward but was decent in possession.

Gurkirat Singh - 6.5/10

Gurkirat Singh made some good runs at the heart of the Indian Navy defense and even flashed a decent shot from a distance wide of the post. He eventually notched up an assist for Chhangte's second goal by flicking the ball into his path while going down under pressure from the opposing goalkeeper.

Asif Khan - N/A

Khan came on late and didn't have much time to impact the match.

