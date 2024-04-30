Mumbai City FC beat FC Goa 2-0 to move into the final of ISL 2023-24 season

Mumbai City FC defeated FC Goa 2-0 (5-2 in aggregate) in the second leg of the second semi-final of the ISL 2023-24 season at the Mumbai Football Arena in Mumbai on Monday (April 29).

FC Goa came into the game having lost the previous leg 3-2 despite leading for 90 minutes. The Gaurs needed a two-goal margin victory to qualify for the final, while the Islanders needed just a draw to move into the final.

The match started with the visitors attacking more and trying to create more chances but failed to break open the hosts' defenses. FC Goa had a lot of the ball possession in the initial minutes but failed to create proper goal-scoring chances. In the meantime, Mumbai City FC created some good chances in the counterattack.

While FC Goa had 16 crosses, they just managed to get one shot on target. Mumbai City FC hit the post twice in the first half. The scoreboard at half-time read 0-0.

Mumbai City FC came into the second half with more attacking intent. Mehtab Singh's attempt from outside the box went just wide in the 50th minute. Mehtab was in the thick of things again in the 52nd minute when his header from a corner went just wide again.

FC Goa had their first shot on target in the 54th minute when Noah Sadaoui's header from a Brandon Fernandes cross was saved easily by Phurba. The Gaurs made a couple of changes in the 60th minute with the hope of scoring a goal.

Lallianzuala Chhangte, Tiri and Mehtab Singh all missed some good chances to give Mumbai City FC the lead. The Islanders finally broke the deadlock in the 69th minute. Rahul Bheke created space for himself inside the box from a Yoell van Nieff corner; his header was saved at close range by Dheeraj, but the rebound fell at Jorge Pereyra Diaz's feet who made no mistake in slotting the ball into the net.

FC Goa made an attacking change after conceding as they introduced Borja Herrera in place of Carl McHugh in the 70th minute. Mumbai City FC bought Bipin Singh and Jakub Vojtus in place of Jayesh Rane and Yoell van Nieff.

Lallianzuala Chhangte made it 2-0 with a beautiful goal in the 83rd minute. Vikram Pratap Singh played a through ball to Chhangte who used his pace to perfection to gain control of the ball and then used his skills to beat Udanta and an onrushing Dheeraj to slot the ball into an empty net.

The Gaurs had some good chances in the dying minutes of the game, but Carlos Martinez and Borja Herrera failed to make use of the chances that came their way. The scoreboard at full-time read 2-0 in favor of the hosts. With this scoreline, Mumbai City FC have qualified for the ISL Final with an aggregate score of 5-2 in their favor.

Mumbai City FC qualify for the final for the first time after the 2020-21 season

Jorge Diaz scored the opening goal of the game today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Petr Kratky is the first coach after Sergio Lobera to guide Mumbai City FC to the final of the ISL. Des Buckingham managed to secure the league shield but failed to guide them to the ISL Final.

When he took over from Des Buckingham mid-season, Kratky had a tough task up his sleeve. The Mumbai City FC coach lost the league shield in the final game of the regular season to Mohun Bagan Super Giants. The Islanders, though, have a chance at revenge in the final as they face Mohun Bagan Super Giants at the Yuva Bharti Krirangan.

Petr Kratky will take credit for the comeback his side made in the first leg of the semi-final and also for the way his side tactically outplayed FC Goa on Monday.

FC Goa have themselves to blame

FC Goa and Noah failed to utilize their chances today (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

FC Goa will still be cursing themselves for the last seven minutes of the first leg during which they let in three goals in seven minutes. Today the Gaurs started the game well having a good amount of possession and nice gameplay down the wings, but they failed to break the Mumbai City FC defense.

FC Goa's coach Manolo Marquez admitted post-match that he got the tactics and team lineup wrong. He also mentioned that his side failed to make use of all the ball possession they had.

The Gaurs will hope they can rectify the issues they faced this season and come back stronger in the next season.