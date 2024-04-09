Mumbai City FC beat Odisha FC 2-1 to increase their lead at the top of the table | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC defeated Odisha FC 2-1 in their match week 21 game of the Indian Super League 2023-24 season at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai on Monday (April 8). It was both teams' 21st game of the season.

Mumbai City FC came into the game being placed first in the points table with 44 points, and with the result today the Islanders increased their lead at the top of the table to five points. Mumbai City FC would look at Mohun Bagan Super Giants next fixture to see if they secure the league shield before the last game of the season.

Odisha FC came into the game being placed third in the points table with 39 points. After today's game, they remained in third with the same number of points. The Kalinga Warriors need to win their last game if they want to finish the regular season third in the points table.

With both teams having the urgency to win, the game started as an end-to-end affair. Mumbai City FC though had the better chances in the initial moments of the game, with Lalianzuala Chhangte having the first shot on target of the game in the sixth minute.

The Islanders were the first to break the deadlock in the 22nd minute. Chhangte cut into the box and then played a square pass to Jorge Pereyra Diaz who made no mistake in slotting the ball into the net.

The lead didn't last long for Mumbai City FC as Odisha FC equalized in the 25th minute. Diego Mauricio bent the ball into the net with a fine curler from outside the box making full use of a Phurba Lachenpa blunder in playing the ball directly to the Brazilian striker.

Both sides tried hard to take the lead in the first half but failed to do so. The scoreboard at halftime read 1-1. The second half saw both teams showing more urgency in attack. Petr Kratky made a vital change in the 56th minute when he introduced Bipin Singh in place of Vikram Pratap Singh.

Mumbai City FC took the lead in the 61st minute when Lallianzuala Chhangte scored from a tap-in with an open net in front of him. The goal boosted the confidence of the Islanders and they went in search of a third goal.

Odisha FC tried hard to score an equalizer but the likes of Roy Krishna and Diego Mauricio failed to do so. Sergio Lobera made attacking changes in search of the equalizer, he brought on CY Goddard in place of Carlos Delgado but the change didn't have much impact on the game.

The scoreboard at full-time read 2-1 in favor of the hosts. With the result today Odisha FC's hopes of winning the league shield title are over.

Mumbai City FC have one hand on the League Shield title as Odisha FC's hopes over

Mumbai City FC scored the winning goal in the second half (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

The Islanders with the victory today have one hand on the league shield title having created a five-point gap with second-placed Mohun Bagan Super Giants. Mumbai City FC play Mohun Bagan Super Giants in their last game of the season. Even if the Mariners manage to win their game against Bengaluru FC a draw would be enough for Mumbai City FC to secure the league shield title.

Petr Kratky though would want his side to go into the semi-finals with a win under their belt. With the result today Mumbai City FC have finalized their spot in the top two.

With the result today, the Kalinga Warriors' hopes of winning the league shield are all but over. They have had a good ISL season, remaining unbeaten at home. Their hope of finishing second is not over yet but for that, they would want Mohun Bagan Super Giants to lose both their remaining games, and Odisha FC would have to win their last game against NorthEast United FC by a heavy margin.

Sergio Lobera though won't be entirely pleased with the way his side played today. They made some lackluster passes and gave away the ball easily in midfield. Odisha FC would want to win their final game against NorthEast United FC and go into the playoffs or semi-final on a winning note.