Mumbai City FC emerges victorious in hard-fought battle with NorthEast United FC | ISL 2023-24

In a scintillating start to the 10th season of the Indian Super League (ISL), reigning champions Mumbai City FC secured a hard-fought victory against NorthEast United FC. The Mumbai-based team won 2-1 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday, 24 September, 2023.

The encounter commenced with both teams displaying their brand of attacking football. In just the ninth minute of the game, NorthEast United's Parthib Gogoi unleashed a right-footed shot from outside the box, but Mumbai City's vigilant goalkeeper thwarted the attempt with a diving save.

The ensuing minutes saw Lalengmawia Ralte of Mumbai City narrowly miss the mark with a right-footed effort from long range, adding to the early excitement.

However, the deadlock was finally broken in the 26th minute when Jorge Pereyra Díaz of Mumbai City seized an opportunity to shine. Díaz fired a right-footed shot from extremely close range, slotting it neatly into the bottom left corner of the net.

Lallianzuala Chhangte's precision pass set up the goal as Bipin orchestrated a sensational through ball to Chhangte, who, in turn, squared it into the box for Díaz to tap in.

The Highlanders refused to back down and quickly responded with a spectacular equalizer in the 32nd minute. Parthib Sundar Gogoi, showing composure and skill, unleashed a shot from 25 yards out, finding its way into the back of the net. The scoreline read 1-1, illustrating the high level of competition.

The match continued to be a pulsating affair, with both teams pushing for an advantage. Mumbai City regained their lead in the 38th minute, courtesy of Jorge Pereyra Díaz's second goal of the night.

Chhangte showcased his creativity with a soft lob in the box, setting up Díaz's right-footed shot from the right side of the six-yard box. The ball sailed into the top-center of the goal, leaving NEUFC's defense helpless.

The second half was equally intense, with NorthEast United persistently pressing for an equalizer. Phalguni came close to breaching Mumbai City's defense but was helpless in converting.

In the 57th minute, Parthib Gogoi exhibited a good run inside the box with brilliant ball control, evading two defenders before taking a shot that narrowly missed the target. It kept the Highlanders' hopes alive.

An intense moment occurred in the 80th minute when Mehtab ventured forward during a corner and successfully headed the ball into the net, seemingly taking the score to 3-1. However, the referee controversially ruled it offside.

As the game approached its climax, seven minutes of extra time was added. Lallianzuala Chhangte had a one-on-one chance to extend Mumbai City's lead to 3-1 but was unlucky as his attempt struck the woodwork.

The final minutes saw the NorthEast side making a desperate stand to salvage a point, while Mumbai City held their ground firmly to secure the 2-1 victory.