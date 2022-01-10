Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Reigning champions Mumbai City FC will take on Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda, Goa. Mumbai will want to win the match to return to the top of the league standings.

The Islanders have enjoyed a strong start to the season, but Buckingham's side failed to win a single game in their last four outings. They have 17 points from 10 games and are only behind Kerala Blasters on goal difference.

Bengaluru FC, on the other hand, are currently ninth in the league. The Blues, who struggled in the early days of the season, are currently unbeaten in their last four games. They seem to have regained their stride under head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli.

Mumbai City FC will aim to climb and solidify their position at the top of the standings while Bengaluru FC will look to break into the top-four.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head-To-Head

The two sides have met nine times, with Mumbai City FC winning on five occasions. Bengaluru has registered three wins. The Islanders have won four of the last five Hero ISL encounters between the two teams. Mumbai City FC defeated Bengaluru 3-1 in their last encounter in the previous season.

Mumbai City FC wins: 5

Bengaluru FC wins: 3

Draws: 1

Top scorers from the current season

Mumbai City FC - Igor Angulo (8 goals from 10 matches)

Bengaluru FC - Cleiton Silva ( 5 goals from 10 matches)

Clean Sheets from the current season

Mumbai City FC - Mohammad Nawaz (2)

Bengaluru FC - Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (1)

More stats and numbers you need to know

Most Saves: Mohammad Nawaz - 18 (Mumbai City FC), Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 20 (Bengaluru FC)

Most Passes: Ahmed Jahouh - 790 (Mumbai City FC), Alan Costa - 450 (Bengaluru FC)

Most Interceptions: Ahmed Jahouh - 23 (Mumbai City FC), Bruno Silva - 21 (Bengaluru FC)

Most Tackles: Ahmed Jahouh - 69 (Mumbai City FC), Bruno Silva - 50 (Bengaluru FC)

