An electric atmosphere at the Mumbai Football Arena is expected when Mumbai City FC host Bengaluru FC in the first of the two-legged semi-final on Tuesday, March 7.

The Islanders have had one of the most dominating campaigns in Indian Super League history. Although they finished only four points ahead of second-placed Hyderabad FC, Des Buckingham’s side secured the ISL Shield with three games to spare.

A trophy is already in the bag, but the English tactician revealed that his team are hungry to achieve the double. However, Bengaluru FC will offer a unique challenge as they have won nine games on the bounce.

Mumbai City FC have also seen a slump in their recent performances. Defeats to the Blues and East Bengal in the last two games are not ideal preparation for the semis, but it is fair to say that they took their foot off the gas after winning the league.

Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, are on a hot streak and appear to be unstoppable at the moment. Simon Grayson has worked his magic, with his side conceding just six goals and scoring 20 on their nine-game winning run.

Additionally, they have several game-changers at their helm, which could pose a substantial threat to their opponents. One of them is skipper Sunil Chhetri, whose improvised yet controversial free-kick made all the difference in their playoff tie against Kerala Blasters.

A clash between the two in-form and ruthless teams could prove to be an exciting tactical affair.

Bengaluru FC will allow their opponents to dominate possession and look to hit them on the break.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC will aim to exert constant pressure and believe that their star players can ultimately untangle the resolute BFC defense.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head to head

Mumbai City FC have a slight edge over Bengaluru FC in this fixture, with the Islanders winning six out of their 12 games. Meanwhile, the Blues have emerged victorious on five occasions, while one game has ended in a draw.

Last time out, Simon Grayson’s men defeated a heavily rotated Mumbai City side at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium, winning the tie by a scoreline of 2-1.

Matches played: 12.

MCFC wins: 6.

BFC wins: 5.

Draws: 1.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers this season

MCFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (11), Lallianzuala Chhangte (10).

BFC: Sivashakthi Narayanan (6), Javi Hernandez (6).

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Most clean sheets this season

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (Seven cleansheets in 20 games).

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Six cleansheets in 21 games).

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 campaign

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (58 - BFC), Phurba Lachenpa (50 - MCFC).

Most chances created: Greg Stewart (44 - MCFC), Javi Hernandez (38 - BFC).

Most interceptions: Sandesh Jhingan (35 – BFC), Ahmed Jahouh (26 - MCFC).

Most shots: Bipin Singh (50 - MCFC), Javi Hernandez (48 - BFC).

