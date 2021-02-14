Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction, preview, team news, and more | ISL 2020-21

Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will resume their 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) campaign on Monday when they take on each other at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa. Both teams will be eager to get a win.

Mumbai City FC have 34 points from 16 matches and would settle for nothing less than a victory. They need to get all three points to maintain their gap with ATK Mohun Bagan at the summit.

Bengaluru FC has just 19 points from 17 matches and would want a win to bolster their chances of making it to the playoffs.

In the previous meeting between the two sides, the Blues were defeated 1-3. They will be yearning for revenge over Sergio Lobera's side.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC head-to-head

Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC have locked horns with each other seven times in the past, with the Islanders emerging victorious four times.

The Blues have two wins to their name while one fixture between the two sides has ended in a draw.

Mumbai City FC win: 4

Bengaluru FC win: 2

Draw: 1

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC team news

Hugo Boumous won't be available for Mumbai City FC in their match against Bengaluru FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Mumbai City FC will miss the services of Hugo Boumous, who has been suspended for two matches. However, head coach Sergio Lobera believes his absence won't affect the team.

Bengaluru FC will take the field without Juanan and Rahul Bheke as the duo have been ruled out for the remainder of the season due to injuries.

Pratik Chaudhari will also be absent from the game after he picked up his fourth yellow card of the season in their previous match.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC predicted XIs

“The players are very positive. With all the injuries and the suspension, we will be working with the youngsters who now have the opportunity to show what they have.”



Mumbai City FC (4-2-3-1): Amrinder Singh (GK), Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Hernan Santana, Amey Ranawade, Rowllin Borges, Ahmed Jahouh, Raynier Fernandes, Cy Goddard, Bipin Singh, Adam Le Fondre

Bengaluru FC (4-2-3-1): Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (GK), Parag Shrivas, Wungngayam Muirang, Fran Gonzalez, Ajith Kumar, Erik Paartalu, Harmanjot Khabra, Udanta Singh, Suresh Wangjam, Xisco Hernandez, Sunil Chhetri

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC prediction

Mumbai City FC is in great form and is one of the strongest teams in the competition. They have played three matches without Hugo Boumous in the past and produced a solid outing nonetheless.

With the absence of Rahul Bheke, Juanan, and Pratik Chaudhari, Bengaluru FC's already lackluster defense looks further weakened. It remains to be seen how they will stop Mumbai City FC's free-flowing style of attack.

Given the contrasting form of both teams, Mumbai City FC should win comfortably.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 3-0 Bengaluru FC