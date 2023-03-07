Mumbai City FC are all set to host Bengaluru FC at the Mumbai Football Arena in the first of their two-legged ISL 2022-23 semi-final tie on Tuesday, March 7.

Under the influential leadership of Des Buckingham, the Islanders secured the ISL Shield for the second time in three years. Moreover, they won the league with three games to spare, which is testament to their complete dominance this season.

Although they suffered back-to-back defeats towards the back end of the season, Mumbai City will believe that they can bounce back against Bengaluru. Buckingham has also mentioned the team’s desire to win the double and they certainly have the experience in the squad to handle the pressure.

They are back fresh after a two-week hiatus, which could prove to be a huge boost considering their opponents played just three days ago. Buckingham would have had the time to analyze and improve his team’s performance.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru are the ISL’s most in-form side at the moment, having won nine consecutive games. They are unbeaten since the turn of the year and much of their success has been credited to head coach Simon Grayson’s ability to find a solution that fits his squad.

The Blues have conceded just six goals in their last nine games, while scoring 20. Roy Krishna and Sivasakthi Narayanan have formed a brilliant partnership upfront, while Sandesh Jhingan has performed supremely at the back.

Nonetheless, they will be aware of the challenges that Mumbai City present. Grayson’s side will look to sit back and invite pressure. However, they are more than capable of catching their opponents off guard, which has proved to be a successful strategy for them.

This fixture saw the Blues secure a 2-1 victory last time out, with second-half goals from Sunil Chhetri and Javi Hernandez sealing a vital victory.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: ISL 2022-23 Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season, semi-final 1.

Date & Time: Tuesday, March 7, 2023, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena.

Bengaluru FC @bengalurufc



The stage is set at the Mumbai Football Arena as Simon Grayson’s men take on the Islanders in a



: STAR Sports, Hotstar, JioTV

: 7:30 pm IST



We're taking a bit of Bengaluru with us to the City of Dreams!The stage is set at the Mumbai Football Arena as Simon Grayson's men take on the Islanders in a #HeroISL semifinal.: STAR Sports, Hotstar, JioTV: 7:30 pm IST #MCFCBFC ⚔️ #WeAreBFC #NothingLikeIt

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Telecast details

The ISL 2022-23 semi-final match between Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Star Sports HD TV channels in India from 7.30 pm IST on Tuesday, March 7.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Live streaming details

The battle between the Islanders and the Blues can also be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India from 7.30 pm IST on March 7.

