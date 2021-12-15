Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-Head stats and other numbers you need to know

Chennaiyin FC will take on Mumbai City FC on Matchday 30 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season. The fixture will take place at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin, led by Bozidar Bandovic, is the only unbeaten team in ISL Season 8. They have eight points from four matches with two victories and two ties and are ranked fifth in the points rankings.

Mumbai City FC, on the other hand, have been the best side in the tournament so far. With their dynamic attacking style, the Islanders have managed to get the better of most teams they have faced so far. They now sit atop the points table, with a total of 12 points to their name.

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC: Head-to-head

The Marina Machans have squared off against reigning champions Mumbai City FC 14 times. Chennaiyin FC has claimed six wins, with Mumbai City FC winning five. Their last encounter was in January 2021 and the match ended as a 1-1 draw.

Matches played: 14

Chennaiyin FC wins: 6

Mumbai City FC wins: 5

Draws: 3

Top goalscorers in the previous ISL season

Mumbai City FC: Adam le Fondre (11), Bartholomew Ogbeche (8), Bipin Singh (6)

Chennaiyin FC: Isma (4), Lallianzuala Chhangte (4)

Clean sheets from the previous ISL season

Mumbai City FC: Amrinder Singh (10 clean sheets in 23 matches)

Chennaiyin FC: Vishal Kaith (6 clean sheets in 20 matches)

More stats and numbers you need to know from the previous ISL season

Most saves: Amrinder Singh (Mumbai City FC) - 61, Vishal Kaith (Chennaiyin FC) - 51

Most passes: Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC) - 1490, Rowllin Borges (Mumbai City FC) - 1124, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC) - 803, Eli Sabia (Chennaiyin FC) - 720

Most interceptions: Rowllin Borges (Mumbai City FC) - 57, Reagan Singh (Chennaiyin FC)- 38

Most tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (Mumbai City FC) - 173, Memo Moura (Chennaiyin FC)- 99

Edited by Diptanil Roy