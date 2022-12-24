Mumbai City FC (MCFC) will square off against Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the third game of Matchweek 12 of the Hero Indian Super League 22/23 on Saturday (December 24) at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The reverse fixture saw the Islanders hit six past the Marina Machans in a devastating 6-2 home defeat. Chennaiyin will be desperate to dispel those memories and put up a solid away performance. They drew 1-1 against the Kerala Blasters in their last outing.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City continued their unbeaten run with a 3-0 win at East Bengal last time out. With Hyderabad FC taking back the top spot after their win over Bengaluru FC, Rex Buckingham's side will be keen to take it back.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, Gursimrat-Singh

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, Mohammed Asif

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara

Chennaiyin FC

Goalkeepers: Debjit Majumder, Devansh Dabas, Samik Mitra, Lovepreet Singh

Defenders: Fallou Diagne, Mohammad Dhot, Narayan Das, Aqib Nawab, Monotosh Chakladar, Ajith Kumar, Gulab Rauth, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Gurmukh Singh, Aakash Sangwan

Midfielders: Anirudh Thapa, Edwin Vanspaul, Alexander Jesuraj, Mohamed Liyaakath Ahmed, Ninthoingaba Meetei, Vincy Barretto, Abdenasser El Khayati, K Prasanth, Sourav Das, Chris Anthoy White, Yumkhaibam Singh, Jockson Dhas, Julius Duker, Mohammed Rafique, Sajal Bag

Forwards: Jobby Justin, Petar Sliskovic, Rahim Ali, Senthamil Senbagam, Syed Suhail Pasha, Kwame Karikari

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Apuia, Greg Stewart, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh

Chennaiyin FC

Debjit Majumder, Ajith Kumar, Fallou Diagne, Vafa Hakhamaneshi, Akash Sangwan, Julius Duker, Prasanth K, Edwin Vanspaul, Sajal Bag, Vincy Barretto, Petar Sliskovic

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Date: December 24, 2022; 5.30 pm IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City FC vs Chennaiyin Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Despite Chennaiyin's unpredictability and ability to surprise their opponents, you'd have to peg Mumbai City as the favorites. When you consider the 6-2 scoreline when the two sides last met, you can be rest assured that this game will contain plenty of goals.

Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, Jorge Diaz, Ahmed Jahouh, Petar Sliskovic and Akash Sangwan are the players I feel are must-haves from this game. While the presence of Abdenasser El Khayati would've made the captaincy debate more interesting, Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh and Petar Sliskovic would be my first-choice captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Debjit Majumder, Fallou Diagne, Akash Sangwan, Mehtab Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, K Prasanth, Ahmed Jahouh, Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Petar Sliskovic

Captain: Petar Sliskovic Vice-captain: Jorge Diaz

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Rostyn Griffiths, Rahul Bheke, Akash Sangwan, Bipin Singh, Vincy Barretto, Ahmed Jahouh, Julius Duker, Jorge Diaz, Greg Stewart, Petar Sliskovic

Captain: Greg Stewart Vice-captain: Bipin Singh

Poll : 0 votes