Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s ISL 2023 match – December 16, 2023

Mumbai City FC will take on East Bengal FC in the matchweek 10 of Indian Super League 2023-24 at Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday.

Mumbai City FC are returning to their home turf for the first time since November 2. They are unbeaten so far in the campaign, with four wins and three draws, and are placed fourth in the standings.

In the last two games, the Islanders defeated Bengaluru FC by 4-0 and later played a draw against FC Goa. Mumbai will be hoping to close the gap between them (15) and the Gaurs (20) by bagging three crucial points against East Bengal.

East Bengal FC are placed eighth with two wins, three draws and as many losses in eight encounters so far. They have racked up 10 points and would be aiming to add three valuable points to move up in the tally.

The Red & Gold Brigade recorded their biggest win in ISL history by defeating NorthEast United FC (5-0). However, their most recent game against Punjab FC ended in a draw (0-0).

On that note, let's take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's MUM vs EBG match.

Cleiton Silva (EBG) - 9 Credits

Brazilian striker Cleiton Silva has netted five times in eight games, the most for his team in this campaign. The attacker has accumulated 656 minutes of playing time, being part of the starting XI in seven out of eight games so far.

Whenever the team is in trouble, Cleiton is the go-to man for East Bengal FC, having scored 12 goals in the ISL 2022-23, the joint-most goal-scorer of the season. With nine shots on target and 10 chances created this edition, Silva is one of the best vice-captaincy choices to have in your fantasy XI.

Greg Stewart (MUM) - 8 Credits

The 33-year-old attacker Greg Stewart has found the net on one instance and assisting his teammates twice in seven games. Having played 592 minutes this edition, Stewart has created three shots on targets, creating 15 chances.

In total, Stewart played 20 ISL games last season for Mumbai City FC, scoring eight goals and providing as many assists. The Scottish forward is expected to bring out his best game very soon and he can be trusted as one of the vice-captains.

Jorge Roland Pereyra Diaz (MUM) - 9 Credits

Argentine striker Jorge Roland Pereyra Diaz has netted six times in seven games so far this season, making him the leading goal-scorer in ISL 2023-24. In addition, he has created five goal-scoring chances, making him the best captaincy choice.

With an 82 percent passing accuracy and 10 shots on target, Diaz is the most important player for Mumbai City FC to get back to winning ways and add three points to their tally. It was against Bengaluru FC, Diaz last scored, helping the side win the game 4-0.