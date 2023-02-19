Mumbai City FC will be crowned the League Shield winners on Sunday (February 19) when they take on East Bengal at the Mumbai Football Arena at 7:30 PM IST. The Islanders will be aiming for no less than three points after their unbeaten run came to an end against Bengaluru FC during their previous outing.

East Bengal, on the other hand, will be determined to end the season on a high after failing to impress the fans throughout the season. The Red and Gold Brigade are placed ninth in the league table and will be aiming to turn the tide in the forthcoming Super Cup.

Mumbai City FC are clear-cut favourites heading into this game and will be hoping to cap off the coronation day with a victory.

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal Head-to-Head:

Mumbai City FC are undefeated against East Bengal in their Indian Super League head-to-head history. While the Islanders have bagged four victories, they have shared the spoils once.

Stephen Constantine's East Bengal faced a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Mumbai City FC in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

Mumbai City FC wins: 4

Draws: 1

East Bengal: 0

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal top goalscorers this season:

Mumbai City FC: Pereyra Diaz (11); Lallianzuala Chhangte (10); Greg Stewart (7); Bipin Singh (6); Alberto Noguera (4); Lalengmawia Ralte (3); Vinit Rai, Vikram Singh, Ahmed Jahouh (2); Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mourtada Fall, Rostyn Griffiths, Mehtab Singh (1).

East Bengal: Cleiton Silva (12); Suhair VP (2); Jake Jervis, Sarthak Golui, Thongkhosiem Haokip, Alex Lima, Charis Kyriakou, Jordan O'Doherty, Mahesh Singh (1).

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal most cleansheets this season:

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa (7 cleansheets in 19 games)

East Bengal: Kamaljit Singh (2 cleansheets in 15 games)

Mumbai City FC vs East Bengal: More stats and numbers you need to know before the 2022-23 ISL clash

Most touches: Ahmed Jahouh (1264 touches in 18 games)

Most passes: Mehtab Singh (925 passes in 19 games)

Most saves: Kamaljit Singh (47 saves in 15 games)

Most tackles: Ahmed Jahouh (41 tackles in 18 games)

