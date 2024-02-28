Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: MCFC vs FCG Dream11 team prediction fantasy football tips for today's ISL match - February 28, 2024

A high-flying Mumbai City FC (MCFC) go up against an out-of-form FC Goa (FCG) in Matchweek 17 of ISL 23/24 on Wednesday, February 28, at the Mumbai Football Arena.

The ISL 22/23 Shield Winners are in a tremendous run of form after winning their last three matches without conceding a single goal. The most recent of those wins was a 2-0 triumph away from home against Chennaiyin FC, with Bipin Singh netting a second-half brace. They're only a point behind Odisha FC at the top of the points table.

Meanwhile, FC Goa have suffered three successive defeats, leading them to lose the top spot to Odisha, and if they can't get their campaign back on track soon, they can wave the ISL Shield goodbye. Their most recent defeat away to the Kerala Blasters should hurt them the most as they conceded four goals to lose 4-2 after taking a 2-0 lead within the first 20 minutes.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy, and Ahan Prakash.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Thaer Krouma, Rostyn Griffiths, Tiri, Mehtab Singh, Akash Mishra, Sanjeev Stalin, Halen Nongtdu, Nathan Rodrigues, and Hmingthanmawia Ralte.

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Jayesh Rane, Yoell Van Nieff, Vinit Rai, Alberto Noguera, Gurkirat Singh, Franklin Nazareth, and Seilenthang Lotjem.

Forwards: Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara, Bipin Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, and Lallianzuala Chhangte.

FC Goa

Goalkeepers: Dheeraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, and Hrithik Tiwari.

Defenders: Sandesh Jhingan, Odei Onaindia, Seriton Fernandes, Narayan Das, Sanson Pereira, Jay Gupta, Saviour Gama, and Leander D'Cunha.

Midfielders: Carl McHugh, Brandon Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Noah Wail-Sadaoui, Raynier Fernandes, Paulo Retre, Muhammed Valiyattil, Boris Thangjam, Brison Deuben Fernandes, and Ayush Chhetri.

Forwards: Udanta Singh, Carlos Martinez Devendra Murgaonkar, and Victor Rodriguez.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Predicted playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa (GK), Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Tiri, Akash Mishra, Lalengmawia Ralte, Yoell van Nieff, Alberto Noguera, Bipin Singh, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Iker Guarrotxena.

FC Goa

Arshdeep Singh (GK), Seriton Fernandes, Odei Onaindia, Carl McHugh, Jay Gupta, Rowllin Borges, Raynier Fernandes, Borja Herrera, Noah Sadaoui, Mohammad Yasir, and Carlos Martinez.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Match details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa

Date: February 28, 2024; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs FC Goa: Dream11 fantasy suggestions

Based on FC Goa's recent defensive performances, they're very unlikely to keep a clean sheet in this one, and with both teams preferring to play on the front foot, an open and free-scoring game can be expected.

Ex- FC Goa attacker Iker Guarrotxena has fit like a glove in Mumbai City FC's system, and he could cause real damage to Goa's defense and is a must-have for this match. Backing Mumbai's midfield and attack to make the most of Goa's defensive issues in Sandesh Jhingan's absence is the way to go in this match.

Carlos Martinez could be a great Dream11 differential if he starts, with Iker Guarrotxena the standout captaincy option.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phurba Lachenpa, Tiri, Rahul Bheke, Akash Mishra, Jay Gupta, Mohammad Yasir, Carl McHugh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vikram Pratap Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, and Noah Sadaoui.

Captain: Iker Guarrotxena. Vice-captain: Noah Sadaoui.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arshdeep Singh, Rahul Bheke, Mehtab Singh, Jay Gupta, Rowwlin Borges, Carl McHugh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Alberto Noguera, Bipin Singh, Iker Guarrotxena, and Carlos Martinez.

Captain: Carlos Martinez. Vice-captain: Iker Guarrotxena.