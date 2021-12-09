Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - December 9th, 2021

Match No. 23 of the Indian Super League (ISL) will see Mumbai City FC take on Jamshedpur FC.

Defending champions Mumbai City FC have had a good season so far, having won three out of four games. Jamshedpur FC, too, are in a good run of form, having been unbeaten in four games with two wins and as many draws.

In terms of team news, Mumbai City FC will be without Vignesh Dakshinamurthy. Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, will be without Mobashir Rahman, Farukh Choudhary and Seiminlen Doungel while Jordan Murray is not fully fit to start.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Mohammad Nawaz, Nishit Shetty, Phurba Lachenpa, Vikram Singh

Defenders: Amey Ranawade, Valpuia, Huidrom Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Mohamad Rakip, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall

Midfielders: Ahmed Jahouh, Bipin Singh, Bradden Imman, Lalengmawia, Asif Khan, Pranjal Bhumij, Raynier Fernandes, Rowllin Borges, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Vikram Partap Singh

Forwards: Igor Angulo, Gurkirat Singh, Cassio Gabriel, Ygor Catatau.

Jamshedpur FC

Goalkeepers: Pawan Kumar, Rehenesh TP, Vishal Yadav, Mohit Dhami

Defenders: PC aldinpuia, Narender Gahlot, Ricky Lallawmawia, Eli Sabia, Sandip Mandi, Laldinliana Renthlei, Karan Amin, Peter Hartley, Anas Edathodika.

Midfielders: Pronay Halder, Alex Lima, Mobashir Rahman, Ritwik Das, Greg Stewart, Len Doungel, Boris Singh, Komal Thatal, Jitendra Singh, Gorachand Mamdi

Forwards: Nerijus Valskis, Jordan Murray, Farukh Choudhary, Ishan Pandita.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rakip, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Lalengmawia Ralte, Bipin Singh, Cassinho, Vikram Pratap Singh, Igor Angulo.

Jamshedpur FC

TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Narender Gahlot, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Komal Thatal, Alex Lima, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC.

Date & Time: December 9, 2021, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa

Check out the updated ISL point table here.

MCFC vs JFC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1

Mohammad Nawaz, Peter Hartley, Laldinliana Renthlei, Mourtada Fall, Amey Ranawade, Ahmed Jahouh, Alex Lima, Lalengmawia Ralte, Nerijus Valskis, Greg Stewart, Igor Angulo

Captain: Nerijus Valskis. Vice-captain: Igor Angulo.

Fantasy Suggestion #2

TP Rehenesh, Ricky Lallawmawma, Narender Gahlot, Mohammad Rakip, Rahul Bheke, Komal Thatal, Jitendra Singh, Boris Singh, Bipin Singh, Ygor Catatau, Igor Angulo.

Captain: Igor Angulo. Vice-captain: Komal Thatal.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee