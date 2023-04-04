Mumbai City FC are set to lock horns with Jamshedpur FC on Tuesday, April 4, at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala, for a place in the 2023-24 AFC Champions League group stages.

The last two Indian Super League Shield winners will go head-to-head to cement their place in Asia’s prestigious competition.

The Islanders are on the back of a record-breaking season, where they consistently swept aside teams and secured the Shield with three games to spare. Despite dominating the league stages, Des Buckingham’s side faltered in the semifinals against Bengaluru FC.

After suffering a 1-0 defeat in the first leg and going behind early in the second leg, Mumbai City bounced back to score twice and force extra time. However, they were ultimately undone in the penalty shootout as Mehtab Singh scuffed his spot-kick.

Nonetheless, the Islanders possess quality all over the pitch and are the favorites to qualify for the AFC Champions League once again.

Meanwhile, their opponents Jamshedpur FC have struggled to maintain their standards following a brilliant season under Owen Coyle. The 2021-22 Shield winners finished 10th in the standings as they failed to find the consistency that marked their success previously.

Aidy Boothroyd’s side looked like a shadow of themselves in the initial stages, but they gained momentum during the back end of the campaign, including convincing wins against Hyderabad FC and Odisha FC.

Additionally, they are unbeaten in their last four games with the likes of Ritwik Das, Daniel Chima Chukwu, and Jay Emmanuel Thomas finding their form at the right time.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Head to Head

Jamshedpur FC have a slight edge over their rivals in terms of head-to-head stats. They have won five games and lost four times to Mumbai City FC, with the tie ending in a draw thrice.

The Red Miners proved to be a tough test for the Islanders in both fixtures this season. The first game in Mumbai ended in a stalemate, while Mumbai City came back from behind to win 2-1 in the reverse fixture in Jamshedpur.

Matches played: 12

JFC wins: 5

MCFC wins: 4

Draws: 3

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Top goalscorers this season

MCFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (11), Lallianzuala Chhangte (10).

JFC: Ritwik Kumar Das (6), Daniel Chima Chukwu (5).

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Clean Sheets from this season

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (7).

JFC: Rehenesh TP (3).

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: More stats and numbers you need to know from this season

Most saves: Phurba Lachenpa (64 - MCFC), Vishal Yadav (29 - JFC).

Most chances created: Greg Stewart (55 - MCFC), Daniel Chima Chukwu (34 - JFC).

Most interceptions: Pratik Chaudhari (30 - JFC), Rahul Bheke (30 - MCFC).

Most shots: Greg Stewart (62 - MCFC), Daniel Chima Chukwu (45 - JFC)

