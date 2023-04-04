Mumbai City FC will lock horns against Jamshedpur FC in the Hero Club Playoff at the Payyanad Stadium in Manjeri, Kerala on Tuesday, April 4, with a spot in the AFC Champions League on the line.

The Red Miners won the ISL League Shield in the 2021-22 season while the Islanders are the current holders of the title. Hence, the two juggernauts will collide for the elusive continental berth.

Mumbai are coming on the back of a monumental ISL 2022-23 season, going unbeaten for 18 consecutive matches in the league phase. However, they crashed out in the semi-finals after losing out on penalties to Bengaluru FC.

Des Buckingham, however, would prefer to focus on the innumerable positives. Led by Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mumbai City have been an elite attacking unit and Jamshedpur FC are wary of the same.

The Red Miners, meanwhile, have had a disastrous season in the league, finishing 10th in the standings. However, they finished the league on a strong note with a show of perseverance, attitude, and a winning mentality.

In the 2022-23 season, the first fixture between the two ended in a draw in October. In the reverse fixture in January, the Islanders scored all three points against the Red Miners after a late comeback.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Predicted Lineups

Both coaches have specified that there aren't any significant injury concerns and have their full squads available.

Mumbai City FC: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Apuia, Greg Stewart, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh.

Jamshedpur FC: Vishal Yadav, Pratik Chaudhari, Dylan Fox, Muhammed Uvais, Boris Singh, Rafael Crivellaro, Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, Pronay Halder, Ricky Lallawmawa, Daniel Chima Chukwu, Ishan Pandita.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Livestreaming and telecast details

The Hero Club Playoff tie between Mumbai City FC and Jamshedpur FC will be telecast on Sony Sports Network at 8:30 pm IST on April 4. The match will also be live-streamed on the Fancode App.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

In a one-off tie, it's almost impossible to call the eventual winners given all the uncertainty. However, Mumbai City FC have shown a level of certainty about their football that's unmatched. It will take a whole lot more from Jamshedpur FC than just their tenacity to edge past the Islanders. But once again, in a one-off tie, the odds keep swinging heavily with every passing second.

Prediction: Mumbai City FC 2-1 Jamshedpur FC

