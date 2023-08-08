Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC prediction, preview, team news, and more | 2023 Durand Cup 

Following a comfortable victory against Mohammedan SC, Mumbai City FC are set to face fellow Indian Super League side Jamshedpur FC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The Group B fixture is set to take place at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, August 8.

Prior to their opening Durand Cup game, the Islanders spent two weeks in Thailand for a training camp, where they also secured two victories in friendly matches. This preparation resulted in good fitness levels, prompting head coach Des Buckingham to field their strongest starting lineup against Mohammedan.

As anticipated, Mumbai City FC dominated the game with Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, and Lallianzuala Chhangte finding the net in the first half. After sealing the three points, their intensity seemed to wane in the second half, as they allowed Mohammedan FC to pull a goal back.

On the other hand, their opponents, Jamshedpur FC, experienced a challenging season after their previous ISL success. They struggled for consistency in both attack and defense, ultimately finishing 10th in the league.

As a result, the Red Miners underwent a major overhaul, appointing English manager Scott Cooper as head coach and making several foreign additions.

The players are yet to reach match fitness, leading the club to announce a young squad with Steven Dias set to lead the team in the Durand Cup. This tournament will serve as valuable exposure for the young players, especially facing off against the ISL champions Mumbai City FC.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Team News

In preparations for the AFC Champions League fixtures, Des Buckingham named a strong squad for the first game. He is likely to maintain a similar lineup. However, the inclusion of new signing Yoell Van Nieff is highly likely, along with the possibility of youngsters Gurkirat Singh and Ayush Chhikara getting an opportunity.

On the other hand, Jamshedpur FC revealed a 27-man squad, featuring several talented youngsters from their reserve side who earned a place in the team.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Prediction

Mumbai City FC emerge as the clear favorite in this tie. But Buckingham will emphasize the importance of maintaining focus for the entire 90 minutes. He will also hope that his side can avoid the mistakes made in the previous game.

On paper, the strength of the Islanders' squad certainly appears to be overwhelming for the youthful Jamshedpur FC side. Nevertheless, the youngsters will look to give their utmost effort to impress their manager and secure a spot in the first team.

Prediciton: Mumbai City 5-0 Jamshedpur FC