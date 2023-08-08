Indian Super League (ISL) Shield winners Mumbai City FC are all set to face Jamshedpur FC in the 2023 Durand Cup. The highly anticipated Group B clash will unfold at the Salt Lake Stadium on Tuesday, August 8.

Riding the momentum of a record-breaking season, the Islanders have started their campaign on the front foot, storming to a 3-1 victory against Mohammedan FC in their opening fixture. First-half goals from Rostyn Griffiths, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, and Lallianzuala Chhangte ensured smooth sailing for the Islanders despite a nervy ending to the game.

Given the quick turnaround from the first fixture, Des Buckingham might make some changes to the lineup. New acquisition Yoell van Nieff could earn his first start, while Gurkirat Singh and Ayush Chhikara could also feature against Jamshedpur FC.

Buckingham's objective for the next two matches will be to gain optimal match fitness, considering his squad's participation in the AFC Champions League followed by the Indian Super League.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC are on the back of a disappointing season as they finished 10th. In the aftermath, head coach Aidy Boothroyd stepped down, leading the management to appoint Scott Cooper. The Irish-English tactician has experience in Asia and has a reputation for developing young players.

However, neither the main squad nor Cooper will be present for the Durand Cup. Instead, Steven Dias will oversee the JFC reserve team, composed of numerous emerging talents aspiring to establish themselves and secure a place in the senior squad.

While Mumbai City FC stands as the clear favorite, the youthful Jamshedpur FC side will look to provide a strong challenge to them at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: 2023 Durand Cup Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC, Group B, Durand Cup.

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 8, 6 pm.

Venue: Salt Lake Stadium, Kolkata.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Telecast details

The Durand Cup match between the Islanders and Red Miners will be broadcast on Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels from 6 pm IST on Tuesday.

Mumbai City FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Live streaming details

The game between the Islanders and Red Miners can also be streamed on SonyLiv from 6 pm IST on Tuesday.