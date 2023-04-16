Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: 3 things we learned | Hero Super Cup 2023

Mumbai City FC lost to NorthEast United FC 2-1 in their second game of the Hero Super Cup 2023 in Majeri, Kerala, on Saturday, April 15.

Mumbai City FC came into the game having beaten Churchill Brothers Goa in their previous match. In contrast, NorthEast United FC had suffered a heavy defeat against Chennaiyin FC in their last outing.

Mumbai City FC won the ISL League Shield this season and also qualified for the ACL group stages, beating Jamshedpur FC in the playoffs. NorthEast United FC had the worst season possible in the ISL, securing just five points and finishing at the bottom of the table.

The match started with the Islanders trying hard to score a goal, but failing. NorthEast United FC finally scored in the 32nd minute, courtesy of Jordan Wilmar Gil's penalty after Mehtab Singh handled the ball inside the box.

The scoreboard at halftime read 1-0 in favor of the Highlanders. Mumbai City FC started the second half desperate for an equalizer but nor finding the finishing touch.

However, it was their opponents who would find the net again. Alex Saji made a good run in the 50th minute but his shot was fisted away by Phurba Lachenpa. However, it fell straight to Jordan, who made no mistake in scoring his second goal of the game and doubling the lead for NorthEast United FC.

Des Buckingham's side increased their frequency of attack in response but failed to get the desired result. Apuia finally scored for Mumbai City FC in the 85th minute with a neatly struck shot from the edge of the box.

The final few minutes saw a lot of attacks from the Islanders but they failed to score. The scoreboard at full-time read 2-1 in favor of the Highlanders.

This was NorthEast United FC's second win of the season if we don't count the Durand Cup. On that note, let's take a look at three things we learned from today's game.

#3 Mumbai City FC's Indian XI failed to break open the Highlanders' defense

Mumbai City FC, having secured an ACL group stage spot, decided to play in the Super Cup with an all-Indian squad. They managed to win their previous game against the Churchill Brothers.

On Saturday, though, they weren't able to do so as they lost to NorthEast United FC. A major reason for this loss was their inability to break open NorthEast United FC's defense.

The Highlanders defended with bodies behind the ball and managed to block or intercept all the attacks that the Islanders threw at them.

Des Buckingham will hope his side can put up a better showing in their final game of the season and manage to secure a semi-final spot.

#2 NorthEast United FC surprised everyone by beating Mumbai City FC

Jordan was the man of the match (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

NorthEast United FC managed to secure a tough victory against the ISL Shield winners of the season.

They scored in the first half courtesy of a penalty. Early on in the second half, they increased their lead. The Highlanders managed to hold on to their lead and secure a hard-fought victory.

NorthEast United FC will be wondering why they weren't able to put up such performances during the ISL.

With this result, the Highlanders have a good chance of making the semi-finals. They will need to win their last game against Churchill Brothers and Chennaiyin FC and the Mumbai City FC will have to play out a draw.

#1 Mumbai City FC will be content with the way their Indian brigade performed

Apuia scored a brilliant goal (Image courtesy: AIFF Media)

When Mumbai City FC decided to play with an all-Indian squad in the Super Cup, there were question marks as to how well they would perform. They managed to win their first game, which was a thrilling one. On Saturday, they did lose but managed to put up a good showing.

The quality of football that Des Buckingham's side displayed was praiseworthy. This will also give a huge boost to the Indian players as they have been showcasing good football in this tournament.

Had the Islanders played with a slightly calmer approach, they could have secured a victory.

