Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC: MCFC vs NEUFC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips for Today's ISL Match - January 19, 2023

Mumbai City FC will take on NorthEast United FC in the second game of Matchday 16 of the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 at the Mumbai Football Arena on Thursday, January 19.

Both teams come into this match on the back of successful results. While Mumbai City FC picked up a good 1-0 away win against ATK Mohun Bagan, NorthEast United FC held strong to avoid defeat against FC Goa, drawing 2-2 at home. While the Highlanders were officially knocked out of the tournament after that defeat, they are showing signs of playing better football.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, Bhaskar Roy

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, Gursimrat-Singh

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, Mohammed Asif

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, Ayush Chhikara

NorthEast United FC

Goalkeepers: Mirshad Michu, Arindam Bhattacharya, Nikhil Deka, Khoirom Jackson Singh

Defenders: Provat Lakra, Joe Zoherliana, Gurjinder Kumar, Mohammed Irshad, Tondonba-Singh, Aaron Michael Evans, Michael Jakobsen, Gaurav Bora

Midfielders: Mashoor Shereef-Thankgalakath, Imran Khan, Romain Phillippoteaux, Rochharzela, Pragyan Gogoi, Sehnaj Singh, Jon Gaztanaga Arropside, MS Jithin, Emil Benny, Parthib Sundar Gogoi, Emanuel Lalchhanchhuaha

Forwards: Matt Derbyshire, Gani Nigam, Sylvester Emeka Igbonu, Alfred Lalruotsang, Dipu Mirdha, Laldanmawia Ralte

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Apuia, Greg Stewart, Ahmed Jahouh, Jorge Pereyra Diaz, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Bipin Singh.

NorthEast United FC

Mirshad Michu, Joe Zoherliana, Alex Saji, Aaron Michael Evans, Hira Mondal, Romain Philippoteaux, Sehnaj Singh, Pragyan Gogoi, Kule Mbombo, Jordan Wilmar Gil, and Jithin MS.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC

Date: January 19, 2023; 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai

Mumbai City FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

On paper, this is likely to be a one-sided a contest. Table-toppers Mumbai City FC should dominate this game at home and score plenty of goals. I've gone with seven players from the home side and four from the away team.

Bipin Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Wilmar Gil, Ahmed Jahouh, and Greg Stewart are the five players I have on both of my suggestions. Greg Stewart, Bipin Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte would be my favored captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mirshad Michu, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Mehtab Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Jon Gaztanaga, Greg Stewart, Wilmar Gil, and Romain Phillippoteaux.

Captain: Bipin Singh. Vice-captain: Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Phurba Lachenpa, Joe Zoherliana, Rahul Bheke, Aaron Michael Evans, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Pragyan Gogoi, Greg Stewart, Wilmar Gil, and Jorge Diaz.

Captain: Greg Stewart. Vice-captain: Wilmar Gil.

Poll : 0 votes