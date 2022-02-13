Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL match - February 13th, 2022

Mumbai City FC will take on Odisha FC in the 90th match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda.

After staying winless for seven consecutive matches, Mumbai City finally managed to turn things around when they defeated Chennaiyin FC 1-0 in their previous fixture.

Vikram Pratap Singh starred for them with an 85th minute goal which helped the Islanders secure three valuable points. They are now placed sixth in the table with 22 points in 14 matches.

Odisha FC are having a rollercoaster journey as they haven't been able to keep their winning momentum going forward. The Juggernauts are coming into this game on the back of a 2-1 win over SC East Bengal courtesy of goals from Javi Hernandez and Jonathas.

They stand just below the Islanders in seventh spot with 21 points in 15 games.

When the two teams last met in the reverse fixture, Odisha FC came out on top with a 4-2 win.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC: Mohammed Nawaz (GK); Amey Ranawade, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Vignesh; Lalengmawia, Ahmed Jahouh; Vikram Pratap Singh, Cassinho, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

Odisha FC: Arshdeep Singh (GK); Lalruatthara, Gaurav Bora, Victor Mongil, Hendry Antonay; Isaac Vanmalsawma, Paul Ramfangzauva, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Javi Hernandez, Aridai Suarez, Jonathas Cristian

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC, Match 90

Date and time: Sunday, February 13, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Nawaz, Mourtada Fall, Rahul Bheke, Hector Rodas Ramirez, Mehtab Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, F Javi Hernandez, Lalengmawia, Thoiba Singh, Igor Angulo, Jonathas.

Captain: Ahmed Jahouh | Vice-captain: Igor Angulo

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Arshdeep Singh, Mourtada Fall, Victor Mongil, Mandar Rao Dessai, Sachin Panwar, Ahmed Jahouh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Cassio Gabriel, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Igor Angulo, Bipin Singh.

Captain: Mourtada Fall | Vice-captain: Bipin Singh.

