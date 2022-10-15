Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Team Prediction Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ISL Match - October 15th, 2022

Mumbai City FC takes on Odisha FC in their first home game of the season on Saturday (October 15) at the Mumbai Football Arena.

Both sides come into this match on the back of high-scoring season openers. While Mumbai were held to a 3-3 draw by defending champions Hyderabad FC, Odisha left it late to snatch all three points from under the noses of Jamshedpur FC.

Mumbai City FC looked a tad rusty and slow in their game against Hyderabad and they'll look to get back to their usual tempo in front of the home support. Odisha supporters will hope that the club can ride on this solid start and make it two out of two.

Squads to choose from

Mumbai City FC

Goalkeepers: Phurba Lachenpa, Mohammad Nawaz, and Bhaskar Roy.

Defenders: Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mehtab Singh, Amey Ranawade, Vignesh Dakshinamurthy, Sanjeev Stalin, and Gursimrat-Singh.

Midfielders: Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Ahmed Jahouh, Alberto Noguera, Rowllin Borges, Gurkirat Singh, and Mohammed Asif.

Forwards: Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, Vikram Pratap Singh, and Ayush Chhikara.

Odisha FC

Goalkeepers: Amrinder Singh, Ralte Lalthuammawia, and Niraj Kumar.

Defenders: Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lalruatthara, Lalhrezuala Sailung, Deven Sawhney, Denechandra Meitei, Rishabh Dobriyal, Shubham Sarangi, Nikhil Prabhu, and Sebastian Thangmuansang.

Midfielders: Thoiba Singh, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Isaac Vanmalsawma, Victor Rodriguez, Paul Ramfangzauva, Van Lal Remtluanga Chhangte, and Isak Vanlalruatfela.

Forwards: Diego Mauricio, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, Pedro Martin, Michael Soosairaj, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Akshunna Tyagi.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mumbai City FC

Phurba Lachenpa(GK), Rahul Bheke, Rostyn Griffiths, Mourtada Fall, Mandar Rao Dessai, Lalengmawia Ralte, Vinit Rai, Greg Stewart, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Jorge Diaz, and Bipin Singh.

Odisha FC

Amrinder Singh, Thoiba Singh, Sahil Panwar, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Osama Malik, Raynier Fernandes, Saul Crespo, Nandhakumar Sekar, Jerry Mawihmingthanga, and Diego Mauricio.

Match Details

Match: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC

Date: October 15, 2022, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Mumbai Football Arena, Mumbai.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

With both teams defensively not strong in their opening fixtures, this game could go one of two ways: We could see the teams carry on in the same vein and play out an entertaining high-scoring match, or we could see them overcompensate and witness a more cagey encounter.

Whatever be the case, there are some players, who are the must picks for this match. The list includes Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Raynier Fernandes, Greg Stewart, and Diego Mauricio. Mauricio and Stewart especially should be the key for their sides, both of them scoring in the opening fixture.

The Mumbai defense didn't pick up much points after conceding thrice against Hyderabad FC. Don't let that throw you off of backing them for this fixture, considering their points potential.

Mauricio and Stewart are the best captaincy options. Ahmed Jahouh would also be one if he starts matches.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Phurba Lachenpa, Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Rostyn Griffiths, Vinit Rai, Saul Crespo, Raynier Fernandes, Greg Stewart, Nandhakumar Sekar, and Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Mourtada Fall. Vice-Captain: Diego Mauricio.

Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC Dream11 Fantasy suggestion- 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amrinder Singh, Mandar Rao Dessai, Mourtada Fall, Carlos Delgado, Narender Gehlot, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bipin Singh, Raynier Fernandes, Greg Stewart, Jorge Diaz, and Diego Mauricio.

Captain: Diego Mauricio. Vice-Captain: Greg Stewart.

