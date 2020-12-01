Mumbai City FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's ISL 2020 match

Mumbai City FC will take on SC East Bengal in Bambolim tonight as the two teams will clash against each other for the second time, after meeting in the Hero Super Cup 2018. SC East Bengal will face a stern test against a strong Mumbai City FC team.

Mumbai City FC started the league as favourites, with Sergio Lobera taking charge of the team and many top players making their way to the club. However, the club faced a reality check in the first match itself, where they lost to Northeast United. The second match against FC Goa too seemed to be heading towards a draw before Adam Le Fondre converted a penalty in the dying minutes of the match.

SC East Bengal’s most awaited entry to the ISL finally took place in October when they officially joined the league. Under Robbie Fowler, the club signed some exciting foreign players, though their Indian contingent stands unimpressive. They played their first match of the ISL against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby, and even though they didn’t disappoint, East Bengal lost 2-0.

The match promises to be an exciting one, and these are the 3 players who you should think of making your captain or vice-captain while choosing your Dream11 team.

Anthony Pilkington

Anthony Pilkington arrives to Indian shores after plying his trade in all major divisions of English football, particularly the Premier League where he played three seasons for Norwich City. Safe to say, he’s one of the biggest signings this season, and he showed some glimpses in the Kolkata Derby. He couldn’t capitalize on some chances, but seemed to be in control whenever his team had possession of the ball. He is one of the best players for SC East Bengal, and he is a potential candidate for the captain or vice-captain role in your team.

#2 Cy Goddard

Cy Goddard on the right. (Courtesy-ISL)

The Japanese might be just 23, but he has proved that he is a big player to watch out for this season. He is a Tottenham Hotspurs graduate and came on loan to Mumbai City FC from Serie A club Benevento Calcio.

In the two matches that he played till now, he was immense. In the first match, he was brought on as a substitute and he showed immediate promise. In the second match, he kept whipping in crosses from the right wing and his dribbling was on point. It was one of his crosses which got Mumbai the penalty. He is expected to have some assists and goals whenever he plays, making him a good choice as captain or vice-captain in your team.

#1 Adam Le Fondre

Adam Le Fondre (Courtesy-ISL)

Adam Le Fondre has been termed as the next Corominas of the ISL because of his hunger for goals. He has scored truckloads of goals everywhere he played, and he has opened his account in the ISL too. He didn’t have much chances in the first match as he played on the wings, but he looked sharp when he played in his natural striking position in the next one. He constantly kept charging at the FC Goa defense and finally got his first goal in India when he scored the penalty. With Mumbai City getting in the groove slowly, the team will improve match after match, and Fondre will be pivotal in that. That is why you should look to involve him either as the captain or at least the vice-captain of your Dream11 team.