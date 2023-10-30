Namdhari vs Churchill Brothers preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

The footballing action will continue in the I-League 2023-24 as Namdhari will face Churchill Brothers in their opening game of the season. The Namdhari Stadium will host the game on Tuesday, October 31, at 2:00 pm IST.

Churchill Brothers had a mixed run during the last season as they finished sixth in the points table. It could have been a better season with a little more effort as they finished only six points away from the top three.

On the other hand, Namdhari will be making their debut in the I-League. It will be their first appearance in the I-League and they will look to leave a strong impression in their first-ever game in the competition.

At the same time, Churchill Brothers will be eager to do better than the last season and go for the title this time around.

Namdhari vs Churchill Brothers Match Details

Match Details: Namdhari vs Churchill Brothers, I-League 2023-24

Date & Time: October 31, 2023, 2:00 pm IST

Venue: Namdhari Stadium

Namdhari vs Churchill Brothers Head-to-Head

The two teams will be meeting for the very first time. Hence, their head-to-head record is 0-0.

Matches Played: 0

Namdhari Win: 0

Churchill Brothers Win: 0

Draw: 0

Namdhari vs Churchill Brothers Probable XI

Namdhari

Tenzin Samdup, Sukhandeep Singh, Saurabh Bhanwala, Harpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Sukhjit Singh, Sandeep Singh, Peter Seiminthang Haokip, Jaskaranpreet Singh, Amey Bhatkal, and Manvir Singh

Churchill Brothers

Subhasish Roy, George D'Souza, Momo Cisse, Nischal Chandan, Lamgoulen Gou Hangshing, Meysam Shahmakvandzadeh, Jobern Cardozo, Martin Chaves, Trijoy Dias, Stendly Teotonio Fernandes, and Ricardo Dichiara

Namdhari vs Churchill Brothers Prediction

Namdhari will be playing their first game in the I-League and they are likely to have some nerves. Meanwhile, Churchill Brothers will be determined to do better than the previous season. They are likely to use their experience of playing at this level to topple Namdhari.

Prediction: Churchill Brothers are expected to win this match.

Namdhari vs Churchill Brothers Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel