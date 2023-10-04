Mumbai City FC succumbed to their second consecutive defeat in the AFC Champions League. This time, the loss came against Navbahor Namangan at the Markaziy Stadion in Qarshy, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday.

The Islanders seemed to dominate in the first half, which their possession showed, but seemed to switch off in the second.

Mumbai City went into the break goalless but somehow, their defenders and defensive midfielders switched off in the second half. This allowed the home team to take the game by the scruff of the neck.

One of the biggest stories of the game was when attacker Greg Stewart missed a penalty in the dying stages of the first half. Stewart put his foot through the ball but could only hit a limping shot to the right of the Navbahor goalkeeper.

Mumbai City were good in patches on Tuesday but did not seem confident whenever they lost possession.

Their inability to break free and unlock Navbahor's defense ultimately cost them dearly. When the time came to defend, the Islanders were found wanting.

Player ratings for Mumbai City FC

In this article, we bring to you the ratings for the players of Mumbai City:

Phurba Lachenpa - 5/10

Goalkeeper Phurba Lachenpa seemed to be a tad defensive at times and did not seem like his usual self today. His distribution seemed a tad off-colour but his handling and communication were decent enough.

Akash Mishra - 6/10

Left-back Akash Mishra, signed from Hyderabad FC earlier this season, was beaten by the Navbahor wingers on more than one occasion and seemed to be a tad off his usual pace.

Tiri - 6.5/10

Tiri seemed to be decent in this game with his positioning but a lot was expected of him when it came to being physical in the box. The second goal that the Islanders conceded was when he had switched off and missed his position completely.

Rostyn Griffiths - 7/10

Rostyn Griffiths, given the captain's armband by manager Des Buckingham, was not without his faults today. He seemed confident in blocking shots but his communication seemed to be a tad off at times.

Mehtab Singh - 6/10

India defender Mehtab Singh, slotted in at right back, had a tough time keeping up with the pace of the Navbahor wingers today. He is much better than what his pace and crossing showed today. Playing out of position did not help, naturally.

Greg Stewart - 7/10

It is only natural that the penalty missed by Greg Stewart will overshadow the dominating shift he put in when Mumbai City were without possession. His work rate was impressive and we cannot let one mistake ruin his rating.

Yoell van Nieff - 5.5/10

Yoell van Nieff did not have the best of games in the centre of the park. Although the first goal that Mumbai City conceded can be put down to individual brilliance, van Nieff was also responsible for not marking his man more closely.

Vikram Partap Singh - 6/10

Vikram Partap Singh, who was taken off in the second half, seemed to be good in patches. His passing and distribution seemed confident but his lobbing looked like it still needs some work. However, he did seem composed with the ball at his feet.

Lallianzuala Chhangte - 7/10

Lallianzuala Chhangte seemed to be decent in patches but his usual passing was lacking. He was desperately needed by Mumbai City to unlock the strong defence of Navbahor today.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz - 7.5/10

A lot of supporters of Mumbai City will say that the penalty should have been taken by Jorge Pereyra Diaz. The Argentine's work rate was quite impressive as well as the late runs he made into the box.

Lalengmawia - 7/10

This was a big start for young Lalengmawia and he did not disappoint. He seemed to be confident on the ball and quite assured of his abilities.

SUBSTITUTES:

Bipin Singh - 6/10

Bipin Singh will hope to start more games from now. His quick feet helped Mumbai City come out of many a tricky situation today.

Nasser El Khayati - 6/10

Nasser El Khayati's presence on the pitch would have reassured a lot of the Islanders' supporters back home in Mumbai, but the Dutchman had far too few touches to make a difference. His confidence on the ball, however, was noteworthy, as was his pressing.

Gurkirat Singh - NA

Gurkirat Singh came on far too late in the game to merit a rating.