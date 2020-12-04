The thrilling action carries on in the Indian Super League (ISL) as the fourth round sees NorthEast United FC taking on SC East Bengal at the Tilak Maidan, Goa.

NorthEast United FC are undefeated in the competition so far having garnered five points from their three ISL matches. They started their ISL season with a win over Mumbai City FC and have drawn consecutive matches since then against Kerala Blasters FC and FC Goa.

Head coach Gerard Nus has managed to instill a defensive stability in his side with the Highlanders' centre-back pairing of Benjamin Lambot and Dylan Fox. Both the overseas players are making their first appearance in the ISL and have impressed with their performances at the back.

SC East Bengal are struggling to get going in their debut ISL campaign, having faced defeat at the hands of rivals ATK Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC. Head coach Robbie Fowler will be hoping for a turnaround when they take on the Highlanders.

The Red and Golds will have to regroup and back their stellar overseas signings such as Anthony Pilkington and Matti Steinmann to deliver their first ISL win.

Squads to choose from

NorthEast United FC

Sanjiban Ghosh, Subhasish Roy, Gurmeet, Nikhil Deka, Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Wayne Vaz, Rakesh Pradhan, Federico Gallego, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Pragyan Gogoi, Rochharzela, Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika

SC East Bengal

Sankar Roy, Rafique Ali Sardar, Debjit Majumder, Mirshad Michu, Gurtej Singh, Daniel Fox, Anil Chawan, Rana Gharami, Narayan Das, Samad Mallick, Lalramchullova, Abhishek Ambekar, Matti Steinmann, Mohammed Rafique, Wahengbam Angousana Luwang, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Jacques Maghoma, Anthony Pilkington, Bikash Jairu, Sehnaj Singh, Surchandra Singh, C.K. Vineeth, N Rohen Singh, Harmanpreeth Singh, Milan Singh, Haobam Tomba Singh, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Balwant Singh, Yumnam Gopi Singh, Aaron Amadi-Holloway, Girik Mahesh Khosla, Loken Meitei, Mohammed Irshad

Predicted Playing XIs

NorthEast United FC

Subhashish Roy Chowdhury; Ashutosh Mehta, Benjamin Lambot, Dylan Fox, Gurjinder Kumar; Lalengmawia, Khassa Camara, Lalrempuia Fanai; Ninthoingamba Meitei, Kwesi Appiah, Luis Machado

SC East Bengal

Debjit Majumder, Rana Gharami, Daniel Fox, Scott Neville, Matti Steinmann, Surchandra Singh, Loken Meitei, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Jacques Maghoma, Jeje Lalpekhlua

Match Details

Match: NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal

Date: December 5, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Tilak Maidan, Vasco Da Gama, Goa

NorthEast United FC vs SC East Bengal Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Dream11 fantasy tips for the ISL clash between NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Daniel Fox, Dylan Fox, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Balwant Singh, Kwesi Appiah, Idrissa Sylla

Captain - Idrissa Sylla, Vice-Captain - Kwesi Appiah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Subhashish Roy Chowdhury, Daniel Fox, Dylan Fox, Narayan Das, Anthony Pilkington, Matti Steinmann, Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Balwant Singh, Kwesi Appiah, Idrissa Sylla

Captain - Anthony Pilkington, Vice-Captain - Idrissa Sylla