"1-0 or 3-0 isn't important, it's important to win" - Vafa Hakhamaneshi believes Chennaiyin FC will improve in the 2022-23 ISL season

New Chennaiyin FC defender Vafa Hakhamaneshi has backed himself and his side to improve in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season.

The Marina Machans have finished eighth in each of the last two ISL seasons and are in desperate need of a facelift. They've undergone multiple changes this summer, bringing in numerous new faces, including head coach Thomas Brdaric.

Hakhamaneshi, who joined the club on a free transfer this summer, is one of the players expected to improve Chennaiyin FC defensively. The two-time ISL winners worryingly conceded 35 goals last term from their 20 league matches.

Speaking exclusively to Sportskeeda, Vafa Hakhamaneshi reiterated the Marina Machans' struggles last season, saying:

"These two years [haven't brought] good results for Chennai. I saw a few games where they lost 3-0, 3-1, 3-2, to good goals but not good defending. Defense isn't about one guy, everybody has to help together for good, compact defense."

The Iranian praised Brdaric for laying emphasis on defense. He also held fellow new signing and defender Fallou Diagne, who has won four caps for Senegal in high regard, stating:

"I think this coach is so good in this zone. Two professional centre-backs and a defensive midfielder have signed this time. Fallou has played in France, the Turkish Super Lig and is a big player. I am too. I think now is better than last season in defense."

Diagne has notably turned out for the likes of FC Metz and Stade Rennais in France, and Werder Bremen and SC Freiburg in Germany. Chennaiyin FC have also added Jiteshwor Singh and Julius Duker to reinforce their defensive midfield.

Hakhamaneshi concluded:

"In the game of football, one corner, one free-kick can lead to a goal. [Whether it finishes] 1-0 or 3-0 is not important, it's important to win. If you don't lose the goal, you can get points - maybe one, maybe three. But if you lose a goal, there's no chance for you to win."

"Intelligent and fast" - Vafa Hakhamaneshi on the Indian footballers at Chennaiyin FC

The 2022-23 ISL season will mark Vafa Hakhamaneshi's first in India. While he is yet to play against other teams in the league, the defender was impressed with the Indian players in Chennaiyin FC's squad. The defender said:

"I haven't played with another team and I've only seen them in training, but the Indian guys are intelligent and fast. Maybe not powerful or tall, but fast and have good technique. Every day, they try more to show their best qualities."

When asked about his relationship with some of the younger players and the ways in which he has helped them in training, Hakhamaneshi said:

"I'm connecting well with the Indian players, I like being friendly with young players. Every time, I try to help those 2-3 guys with positions."

The 31-year-old added about how his experience has aided him in assisting Chennaiyin FC's defenders:

"I've played in the AFC Champions League and the Iranian league, the top level. I try to help these guys but we need more time to develop more connections, not only the field but outside too. We need to go outside together, stay together, talk together."

Chennaiyin FC can make it to the AFC Champions League: Vafa Hakhamaneshi

Chennaiyin FC are among multiple Indian clubs aiming to make it into the AFC Champions League.

So far, only FC Goa and Mumbai City FC have made it into the premier Asian competition by winning the ISL League Winners Shield. Last season's victors Jamshedpur FC will contest next season's Champions League.

Vafa Hakhamaneshi believes Chennaiyin FC have what it takes to qualify for the top Asian club competition by winning the upcoming ISL. When asked about his personal and team goals for next season, he said:

"In football, I think the team comes first. I'm a defender so keeping a cleansheet is good. You want to win everything [individual awards] but in football, the first target for football players is the team winning."

The Iranian added:

"If the team wins, I think everybody wins. Chennaiyin has had so many changes so we can go to the top level in India. There's good potential in the team and Chennai can go to the AFC Champions League."

Hakhamaneshi also sounded eager to play in front of the Marina Machans' fans. When asked if he had a message for the Chennaiyin FC faithful, who he views as the "12th player," the centre-back said:

"I hope everybody comes to the stadium from the start of the season to help the team. The team is not only 11 players - the fans are the 12th player and they're so important."

Fans of the Chennai-based club will certainly be eager to see Vafa Hakhamaneshi and their other new signings in action.

Their first chance to do so could come in the 2022 Durand Cup, with Chennaiyin FC kicking off their campaign on August 20 against Army Red FC.

