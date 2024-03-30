Aizawl FC forward Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia breaks Sunil Chhetri’s record, scores most goals in a single I-League season

The 23-year-old sensational forward Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia, who plays for Aizawl FC, stole the spotlight after creating history in I-League 2023-24. He etched his name in record books after scoring the highest number of goals (15) by an Indian player in the I-League.

Previously, the record was held jointly by the legendary Sunil Chhetri, who netted on 14 occasions for Bengaluru FC in the 2013-14 season, and Mahindra United’s Mohammed Raif with 14 goals in the 2009-10 season of the I-League.

Lalrinzuala scored a brace for his side Aizawl FC against Churchill Brothers in an interesting I-League game on Thursday, March 28. Aizawl FC dominated the opposition with a 4-0 win in that encounter.

Besides scoring 15 goals in the season, Lalrinzuala also assisted on three occasions in 18 matches so far. Aizawl FC are currently standing at the ninth spot in an otherwise poor campaign, courtesy of Lalrinzuala’s exceptional goal-scoring spree in the competition.

Interestingly, Lalrinzuala is currently second in the race for the Golden Boot just behind Gokulam Kerala FC’s Alejandro Lopez, who found the net on 16 instances in the ongoing season.

Various ISL teams are reportedly eyeing Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia's services

Despite starting early with the sport, Lalrinzuala's journey took a big turn at the age of 16, representing at the local level. He came through the developmental squads of Bengaluru FC and Gokulam Kerala.

His determination helped him to make it to Delhi FC, where he secured victory in the second division on loan.

Lalrinzuala Lalbiaknia’s impressive form will be a hot topic during the summer transfer window and numerous Indian Super League clubs are reportedly interested in adding him to their forward department.

Interestingly, Lalrinzuala created history just when the Indian national team was bothered by their poor form, securing just two goals in four WC qualifier matches. With the head coach Igor Stimac blaming the attacking department, Lalrinzuala’s services with the Blue Tigers as an attacker may be crucial after finding the ISL route.

Wearing the No. 9 role, he would be under focus, especially after Sunil Chhetri retires from international football. Besides Lalrinzuala's form, Mohammedan SC's Lalremsanga Fanai, David Lalhlansanga, and Rajasthan FC's Lalchungnunga Chhange are also in top form with five goals apiece for their respective I-League teams.