ATK Mohun Bagan vs Mumbai City FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Mumbai City FC ran out 5-1 winners after a comprehensive performance in their ISL 2021-22 clash with ATK Mohun Bagan last night (December 1). A brace from Vikram Pratap Singh and goals from Igor Angulo, Mourtada Fall and Bipin Singh gave Des Buckingham's side a vital victory.

ATK Mohun Bagan made the initial forays forward, but Mumbai City FC dealt them a heavy blow on the counter in the fifth minute.

A fantastic sweeping pass from Ahmed Jahouh found Bipin Singh on the left. The winger whipped a grounded cross which eluded Angulo and centre-back Carl McHugh. However, Vikram Pratap Singh was on hand to strike it at the far post.

The forward's shot was powerful and went through the legs of goalkeeper Amrinder Singh before nestling into the back of the net.

The goal set the tone for the night with Bipin Singh enjoying plenty of time and space on the left wing. Antonio Habas, despite seeing his side's back three get overloaded, chose not to make a change. The Mariners boss was made to pay for it as Vikram Singh netted again in the 25th minute.

A brilliant pass from Lalengmawia Ralte allowed Bipin Singh plenty of space on the left. The winger sent another dangerous cross in that was met once again by Vikram Singh, whose shot was saved excellently by Amrinder Singh.

But the stop ricocheted off the ATK Mohun Bagan keeper and hit the Mumbai City FC forward on the hand before going in. The referee paid no heed to the Mariners' appeal for handball, giving Buckingham's side a two-goal advantage.

Igor Angulo, who initially looked off the pace, then made amends for his lack of penetration in attack by netting his side's third goal of the night.

A set-piece from Mumbai City FC was cleared off the left wing. Mandar Rao Dessai then sent in a cross that was attacked by Mourtada Fall who looked to square the ball for the onrushing Angulo. Fall was marked by Subhashish Bose, who couldn't deal with the Islanders' skipper's physicality. Bose unwittingly headed the ball into the path of Angulo, who had a tap-in at the far post.

The goal seemed to completely deflate ATK Mohun Bagan, who suddenly couldn't find pathways from midfield to attack. When they did and worked it to the wings, they had nobody in the box to cross it to.

This forced the likes of Roy Krishna and Hugo Boumous to attempt some audacious shots that went closer to the roof of the stadium than to the goal. ATK Mohun Bagan created nothing of note in the first half and went into the dressing room trailing 3-0 in this crunch ISL clash.

Deepak Tangri sees red as Mumbai City FC pile misery on ATK Mohun Bagan to go atop ISL 2021-22 standings

ATK Mohun Bagan made two changes at the break as Habas attempted to turn the game around in the second half. However, the Mariners were dealt a double body blow in the very first minute of the second period.

Deepak Tangri almost caught Vikram Singh with a high boot and then clipped the winger's ear with his hand after the latter appealed for a foul. The referee deemed it to be a major offense and flashed a red card after a moment of thought.

If being reduced to 10 men wasn't enough, ATK Mohun Bagan almost immediately conceded their fourth goal to make matters worse.

The free-kick resulting from Tangri's foul was taken by Jahouh, who swung in an inviting ball from the right. Mumbai City FC centre-back Fall rose highest to head home off the inside of the post, though he appeared to be offside when the pass was played.

Five minutes later, ATK Mohun Bagan hit the self-destruct button again when they cheaply gave the ball away to Angulo near their own box. The Mumbai City FC striker sent a reverse pass to Bipin Singh, who raced in beyond the Mariners' defense before lashing a shot past Amrinder Singh.

The scoreboard read a resounding 5-0; if it was a rout before, it was quickly turning into a mauling now.

Substitute David Williams then pulled one back for ATK Mohun Bagan. Following a cheap giveaway from the Mumbai City FC backline, Williams took the ball forward before firing a powerful effort from distance. Mohammad Nawaz in goal could do nothing to stop it as the ball nestled in the bottom left corner.

The goal would prove to be just a consolation, however, as the Islanders saw out the win and went atop the ISL standings after three matches. Mumbai City FC have six points from three games, but could fall to second if Chennaiyin FC avoid defeat against SC East Bengal on December 3.

Meanwhile, ATK Mohun Bagan, who began the night in first place, fell to fourth after their first loss of the new ISL season.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee