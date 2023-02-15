Bengaluru FC 2-1 Mumbai City FC: Player ratings for the Islanders as their invincible hopes come crashing down | ISL 2022-23

Bengaluru FC ended Mumbai City FC’s unbeaten streak in the Indian Super League as they defeated the Islanders 2-1 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Wednesday, February 15.

The Blues started on the front foot as they moved the ball quicker and found gaps in midfield. The Islanders, meanwhile, surprisingly failed to be precise in possession and struggled to create clear-cut chances in the opening quarter of the game.

Sunil Chhetri, who replaced Roy Krishna in the starting lineup, came close to scoring on a couple of occasions, but the away side were not punished for their lack of desire. Both teams were safe in possession and stayed compact and as a result, the half ended with a scoreline of 0-0.

The second half started in cagey fashion, but Bengaluru FC broke the deadlock from a set-piece situation. The Mumbai City FC defense left Chhetri unmarked near the six-yard box, and the veteran striker scored a free header in the 57th minute to help his side take the lead.

The hosts doubled their lead in the 70th minute courtesy of Javi Hernandez, but Mumbai City FC immediately scored one back to set up an exciting last fifteen minutes. However, Bengaluru FC held on to their lead and secured their seventh consecutive win in the Indian Super League. The defeat means that despite having secured the ISL League Winners' Shield unbeaten, Mumbai City FC will not end the season as 'Invincibles'.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the Islanders fared against the Blues.

Mumbai City FC Player ratings

Phurba Lachenpa [6.5/10]

Lachenpa made a smart save early in the game, but had little to do in the first half. He wasn’t at fault for both goals as his side struggled defensively.

Sanjeev Stalin [5/10]

Stalin read the game well and dealt with the tricky Roshan Singh. He was, however, largely ineffective in attack and was mostly pinned back. Sanjeev was also easily beaten when Aleksandar Jovanovic stepped in from his center-back position to assist Javi Hernandez.

Mourtada Fall [7/10]

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



AND WE'RE BACK IN IT



A cleverly headed ball from Rostyn gives Fall the chance to squeeze the ball into the back of the net and pull one back for



BFC - MCFC



#BFCMCFC #CityOfChampions #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 76' | GOOOALLL!!AND WE'RE BACK IN ITA cleverly headed ball from Rostyn gives Fall the chance to squeeze the ball into the back of the net and pull one back for #TheIslanders BFCMCFC 76' | GOOOALLL!!AND WE'RE BACK IN IT 🔥🔥A cleverly headed ball from Rostyn gives Fall the chance to squeeze the ball into the back of the net and pull one back for #TheIslanders 💪BFC 2⃣-1⃣ MCFC#BFCMCFC #CityOfChampions #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 https://t.co/2PLbo5yLG5

Fall made some crucial interceptions in his box and also had a chance to score from a set-piece situation. However, he took his opportunity in the second half, scoring Mumbai City FC’s only goal of the game in the 77th minute.

Mehtab Singh [7.5/10]

Mehtab was once again a solid presence at the back and made a couple of blocks to deny Sunil Chhetri in the first half. He was also excellent in the second half and was arguably the Islanders’ best player.

Vignesh Dakshinamurthy [5/10]

Vignesh had a lot of space to operate on the left flank, but he struggled to find his teammates in the box. He looked shaky defensively and was booked for a poor tackle towards the end of the first half. Eventually hooked towards the hour mark.

Ahmed Jahouh [5.5/10]

Jahouh made some sloppy passes in the early stages despite finding space in midfield. He was also booked for a challenge on Rohit Kumar as the Blues probed forward.

Not the best of days for the influential Moroccan as Des Buckingham decided to substitute him early.

Apuia [6/10]

Apuia was busy in midfield, often dropping deeper to aid the buildup. He was also composed in possession, but without any real impact. Could’ve done better to stop Jovanovic’s run for the buildup to the second goal.

Alberto Noguera [6/10]

Noguera looked to link with Jorge Pereyra Diaz and his ability to wriggle past players was on show in the first half. His influence was reduced in the second half as Bengaluru FC scored twice.

Bipin Singh [5/10]

Bipin was once again quiet as Mumbai City FC looked to build from the right flank. He had an excellent chance to score towards the end of the first half, but his effort was tame. Substituted in the 58th minute.

Lallianzuala Chhangte [5.5/10]

Chhangte was doubled up on the right flank and did not have much of an impact in the first half. He shifted to the left side with the introduction of Vikram, but his performance did not get any better.

Jorge Pereyra Diaz [6/10]

Diaz made selfless runs down the channel, but Bengaluru FC’s center-backs were tight on him and read his runs well. He lacked service up front as Mumbai City FC were static for large parts of the game.

Substitutes

Vikram Pratap Singh [6/10]

Vikram added much-needed energy on the flanks as he made some runs behind the defense. Moreover, he kept Roshan Singh on his toes and was a willing runner.

Rostyn Griffiths [7/10]

Rostyn assisted Fall’s goal and played his part both offensively and defensively. He progressed the ball for the Islanders from deeper areas as they dominated possession in the final stages of the game.

Mandar Desai [6/10]

Mandar did not have much of an impact going forward but performed his defensive duties well.

Rowllin Borges [6.5/10]

Rowllin was confident and carried the ball forward, something his teammates failed to do. His free-kick from the edge of the box almost found the back of the net. Mumbai City FC certainly improved when he came on.

Ayush Chikkara [6/10]

Chikkara had some neat touches and also had a shot saved by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. He added urgency to the side.

