Bengaluru FC complete transfer of Chinglensana Singh from Hyderabad FC | ISL 2023-24 

Bengaluru FC have announced the arrival of Hyderabad FC defender Chinglensana Singh, as exclusively revealed by Sportskeeda earlier. The 28-year-old centre-half has signed a five-year deal with the Blues, which will keep him at the club until 2029.

Hyderabad FC’s financial troubles and unpaid salaries have led to several players departing, with Chinglensana being the latest. Reports from the Times of India indicated that the likes of Nikhil Poojary, Hitesh Sharma, and Nim Dorjee could also be on the move after receiving approval from the player status committee of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to terminate their contracts with Hyderabad.

Bengaluru FC, who have been eyeing the Manipur-born centre-back for some time now, will undoubtedly be pleased with the signing following a lackluster start to the season.

The Blues have consistently fielded two foreign center-backs, Aleksander Jovanovic and Slavko Damjanovic, leaving them lacking in attacking areas. However, Chinglensana’s arrival will provide head coach Zaragoza with the opportunity to focus on achieving the right balance upfront.

Chinglensana, who began his career at Shillong Lajong FC, has previously played for Delhi Dynamos, FC Goa, and Hyderabad FC in the ISL. His standout performances came after joining Hyderabad in 2020, where he emerged as a pivotal player for Manolo Marquez and won the ISL title during the 2021-22 season.

Chinglensana is also a regular fixture in the Indian national team under Igor Stimac, having made 11 appearances since his debut in 2021. He will be eager to make an immediate impact for the Blues, who have conceded the second-most goals in the ISL this season.

Can Bengaluru FC turn their season around?

Bengaluru FC entered the 2023-24 season with high hopes following a remarkable campaign that saw them clinch the Durand Cup title and secure a berth in the finals of both the ISL and the Super Cup 2023.

However, their aspirations took a downturn under Simon Grayson’s leadership, resulting in just one victory in their first ten games and leading to his dismissal due to subpar performances.

The Blues turned to their former assistant manager, Gerard Zaragoza, in an effort to reverse their fortunes. The Spanish coach has overseen just two matches in the ISL so far, securing one victory and one draw against Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC, respectively.

Despite their sluggish start, Bengaluru FC remain within striking distance of the final playoff spots. Currently occupying the ninth position in the table with 11 points, they trail Chennaiyin FC and NorthEast United FC by just one point. The acquisition of Chinglensana Singh is certainly poised to bolster their defense and could prove pivotal in their pursuit of another playoff berth.