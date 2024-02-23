Bengaluru FC's Roshan Singh shows faith in the system and is confident that good times lie ahead for the club | Indian Super League 2023-24

Naorem Roshan Singh, who has displayed tenacity and expertise in the right-back's role for Bengaluru FC from the time he signed for them in 2020, has evolved into a mature player.

With the newly signed Nikhil Poojary snapping at his heels for a spot in the starting lineup, Roshan has taken his game up a notch and given very little for his coaching staff to complain.

Speaking to the media on Friday ahead of Bengaluru's home game against Hyderabad FC, Roshan said that everyone is working hard in the dressing room and waiting for the right chance to come their way.

"We are working hard. Everyone is training well and giving their best. We have created a lot of chances but could not convert them. If we convert those chances, we will be able to score goals and win games," said Roshan.

"In the dressing room, we are all working hard. Everyone knows their responsibilities and is pulling in the same direction. For me, I love to play in this system as we have to keep the ball and defend well. It has served us well, and I am enjoying it thoroughly. We have faith in the system and know that good days are just around the corner," he added.

Roshan Singh will have a challenging task keeping up with Hyderabad FC's Ramhlunchhunga

Bengaluru, despite having a star-studded lineup, have not lived up to expectations this season. They are ranked in the 10th spot of the league table at the moment with 15 points to their name. They will desperately hope that a win here takes them over their closest rivals Chennaiyin FC and East Bengal, both of whom have the same number of points.

However, the latter two teams are ranked higher than the Blues in the standings owing to their better goal difference.

For Bengaluru to put up a stellar showing against Hyderabad on Saturday, Roshan has to be on top of his game and curb the attacking instincts of the young Ramhlunchhunga, who mans the Nawabs' left-wing.

If he is successful in doing so, the Blues might have a good chance of keeping a clean sheet, and in turn, pushing for victory.