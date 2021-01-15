Bengaluru FC sign Xisco Hernandez, loan Ajay Chhetri to SC East Bengal, release Deshorn Brown

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC announced the signing of midfielder Xisco Hernandez for the remainder of the 2020-21 season on Friday. The club also loaned Ajay Chhetri to SC East Bengal and mutually terminated their contract with Deshorn Brown. The Jamaican will don the jersey of NorthEast United FC for the remainder of the season.

Xisco was a part of Bengaluru FC's 2018-19 ISL title-winning season. The Spaniard's partnership with Miku upfront created problems for the opposition. He scored one goal and five assists in his first stint in India.

He's back! 💥 Midfielder Xisco Hernandez has joined the Blues on a deal that goes on until the end of the current season, the club can confirm. 🔵#WeAreBFC #BackOnOurFeet pic.twitter.com/DcYJxAAHlb — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) January 15, 2021

However, Bengaluru FC decided against renewing Xisco's contract next season. As a result, he signed for Odisha FC, where he scored 5 goals and bagged 2 assists. Despite his stellar performance, Xisco was left without a club before the 2020-21 ISL season.

What can NorthEast United FC fans expect from Deshorn Brown?

Deshorn Brown (R) in action for Bengaluru FC this season against NorthEast United FC (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Deshorn Brown will replace Kwesi Appiah as the Ghanaian has been ruled out for the remainder of NorthEast United FC's season due to an injury. Brown scored 3 goals in 7 matches for Bengaluru FC last season.

However, he has failed to find his name on the scoresheet this season. But, this is largely due to Bengaluru FC's style of play, where Brown also had to shoulder defensive responsibilities.

Deshorn Brown signs on the dotted line! ✍️



Highlanders, let's welcome the newest addition to the NEUFC Family! 🔴⚪#StrongerAsOne pic.twitter.com/WDMj9spKzc — NorthEast United FC (@NEUtdFC) January 15, 2021

NorthEast United FC strikers Kwesi Appiah and Idrissa Sylla have combined to score 5 goals this season, with two of them coming from the penalty spot. Brown will be tasked to ensure NorthEast United FC score more goals from open play.

What can SC East Bengal fans expect from Ajay Chhetri?

Ajay Chhetri is a defensive midfielder by trade and has made 4 appearances in ISL so far. The 21-year-old made his debut for Bengaluru FC against Chennaiyin FC in 2018. He was loaned to Hyderabad FC last season and made two appearances for them.

Chhetri's addition will provide more options for SC East Bengal. Robbie Fowler has only three Indian defensive midfielders, namely Milan Singh, Sehnaj Singh, and Haobam Tomba Singh in his ranks. All of them have looked below-par on certain occasions, and Chhetri will bolster the midfield.