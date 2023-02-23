Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: In-form Blues bring to an end Gaurs' ISL 2022-23 knockout hopes

Enveloped by the agonizing pain of heartbreak, FC Goa left the Sree Kanteerava Stadium with their heads down after a 3-1 defeat at the hands of unstoppable Bengaluru FC on Thursday, February 23.

Sivasakthi Narayan scored at either end of the half-time break, while Pablo Perez bagged a late strike to secure the three points. Bengaluru have now won eight games on the trot and are heading into the knockouts in supreme shape.

After Odisha FC suffered an unanticipated loss at the hands of Jamshedpur on Wednesday, the Gaurs had their task cut out right away coming into this clash. Win and book a berth in the ISL 2022-23 knockouts.

Meanwhile, the Blues had an added boost themselves ahead of the clash, with Roy Krishna returning from suspension. Simon Grayson opted to play his three in-form forwards - Sunil Chhetri, Sivasakthi, and Krishna.

Although all the impetus was on the Goan club to snatch the victory, it was the Blues who displayed clear domination in the initial exchanges. And soon enough, the hosts drew first blood. Naorem Roshan Singh whipped in a well-aimed cross from a corner and the Goan defenders were at sixes and sevens. Sivasakthi found himself completely unmarked in the box and casually nodded home the opening goal.

The Gaurs had started off on the worst note and Bengaluru looked hungry to pile on their misery. Chhetri, in the 14th minute, got the end of a looping cross from Roshan and almost doubled the lead if not for a crucial save from Dheeraj Singh. But soon enough, Goa seemed eager to shake off their lackluster demeanor and string together a response.

Fares Arnaout's header flew narrowly wide of the target in the 18th minute, while Redeem Tlang tested Gurpreet Singh Sandhu with a vicious effort minutes later. All the pressure from the visitors ultimately forced Bengaluru to crumble in the 33rd minute. Iker Guarrotxena restored parity for the Gaurs with a brilliant header. Noah Sadaoui bagged his ninth assist of the season with an inch-perfect cross.

Bengaluru reacted almost immediately, thanks to a howler from Dheeraj. Roshan delivered another good corner and the FC Goa custodian tried to punch it away. But Dheeraj completely misread the flight of the ball and missed it. Rohit Kumar had to just nudge the ball into an open net but Guarrotxena forced the Indian youngster to scuff his effort.

As the referee blew the half-time whistle, both teams were level begging and had everything to fight for.

Sivasakthi Narayan bags a brace and Bengaluru FC display their domination in the 2nd half against FC Goa

Once again, after the break, there was very little to separate the two sides as they kept exchanging sparring blows. In the 51st minute, Bruno Ramires had a momentary lapse and played a loose pass. Iker Guarrotxena latched on to the ball and set Redeem Tlang free on the right. The winger's effort from the edge of the box narrowly flew over the crossbar.

Bengaluru had an opportunity at the other end when Krishna got through on goal but Arnaut brought the Fijian forward down. Although there were a few shouts of a penalty, the referee waived it off.

Both coaches brought in fresh legs to influence the proceedings, but only one team emerged successful. In the 76th minute, Suresh Singh Wangjam carried a ball into the opposition half before unleashing a low effort. Dheeraj Singh parried it away but Sivasakthi was perfectly positioned to tuck the ball in. Despite protests from Goan players for offside, the goal stood and Bengaluru reestablished their lead.

More misery awaited the Gaurs as substitute Pablo Perez thumped home the match-winning strike in the 81st minute and brought down the curtain on Goa's top-six hopes. Meanwhile, the victory means Bengaluru FC will end the season in the top four.

