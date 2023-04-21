Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Blues topple Red Miners to secure a berth in the Hero Super Cup 2023 final

Bengaluru FC put in a clinical performance against Jamshedpur FC in the first Hero Super Cup 2023 semi-final to secure a 3-0 victory at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday, April 21.

The Blues will now be playing their third final of the 2022-23 season, powered by goals from Jayesh Rane and Sunil Chhetri. Bengaluru FC earlier won the Durand Cup before losing the ISL final at the hands of ATK Mohun Bagan.

Despite a reserved approach in the initial exchange from Jamshedpur FC, the first clear opportunity of the match fell their way in the third minute itself. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas unleashed an effort from distance that forced a save out of Bengaluru FC custodian Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

However, the goalkeeper couldn't keep hold of the ball as it rebounded to Daniel Chima Chukwu, who had a golden opportunity to hand the Red Miners the lead. But the Nigerian forward squandered the gilt-edged chance when he hit the ball straight at Gurpreet from point-blank range.

Aidy Boothroyd's men built on the momentum from the opening exchanges and another opportunity presented itself in Jamshedpur FC's direction when Jay made a mazy run into the box. The Englishman's wayward effort across the face of the goal fell perfectly to Boris Singh to nudge home. However, the Indian winger miscued his effort and was blocked by Sandhu.

Recovering from the initial attacking onslaught from the opposition, Bengaluru FC tried to string together a response but were met with a massive blow. Their creator supreme Javi Hernandez went down with a knock and had to be helped off the pitch. Jayesh Rane replaced the Spaniard in the middle of the park.

After the initial bit of sparring from mostly Jamshedpur FC, the intensity died down a bit as both teams went into half-time level on terms.

Sivasakthi Narayan spurs Bengaluru FC's attack as they edge past Jamshedpur FC in the second half

Even after the break, both teams opted for a conservative approach given all the spoils up for grabs. Bengaluru FC boss Simon Grayson opted to make some changes right before the hour mark, with Sivasakthi Narayan and Pablo Perez coming.

Siva's introduction spurred Bengaluru FC's attack right away and the Red Miners started to concede a few half chances. Soon, some luck mingled with a lot of quality, allowing the Blues to finally pull ahead.

Working his magic down the right flank, Sivasakthi outfoxed his marker before clipping a cross into the box. The ball took a deflect off a Jamshedpur FC defender and fell perfectly to Jayesh Rane, whose looping header ended in the back of the net.

With the lead in the bag already, the Blues started to look growingly confident and carved open Jamshedpur FC's defense on multiple occasions.

Another chance appeared for Bengaluru FC in the 71st minute, when Pablo Perez directed a hooved ball from deep into the path of Roy Krishna. The Fijian international had perfectly timed his run to remain onside and was one-on-one with TP Rehenesh. However, Krishna's delayed response was denied by a brilliant save from the Jamshedpur custodian, who stood his ground and denied the forward.

Finally, in the 83rd minute, the talismanic Sunil Chhetri doubled Bengaluru FC's lead and sealed the tie.

Sivasakthi was once again heavily involved as he found Krishna with a delicious through ball. Once inside the box, the former ATK Mohun Bagan marksman made an attempt at goal, but Rehenesh parried away the initial effort. Krishna latched on to the rebound and headed it towards Chhetri. The 38-year-old had all the time to slam the ball into the net from close range.

With his eighth goal in the Super Cup, Chhetri has now overtaken Coro to become the all-time top-scorer in the competition.

Bengaluru FC will now play either Odisha FC or NorthEast United FC in the grand finale. Given their rich vein of form, very few will bet against Simon Grayson's team winning the trophy.

