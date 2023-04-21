Bengaluru FC entered their third final of the season on Friday, April 21, after a 2-0 win over Jamshedpur FC in the semifinals of the Hero Super Cup 2023.

The Red Miners began the game with the better of the opportunities. Jay Emmanuel Thomas had their first chance within the third minute, but his effort was parried away by Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. Boris Singh also came close to scoring, but Bengaluru’s custodian stood in Jamshedpur’s way once again.

Simon Grayson’s men struggled to get a foothold against a resolute Jamshedpur defense as they did not have a shot on target. Despite a disappointing display, the Blues did not concede, with the first half ending on level terms.

There was a drop in the tempo of the game in the initial part of the second half, with both sides battling hard in midfield. But it was Bengaluru FC who broke the deadlock in the 66th minute. The substitutes combined as Sivaskathi Narayanan’s cross found Jayesh Rane, who was in the right place at the right time to score.

The Blues looked dangerous on the break throughout the second half and doubled their lead with just six minutes of regulation time left. Roy Krishna quickly recovered from his missed opportunity earlier to set up Sunil Chhetri, who opened his account in the Hero Super Cup 2023.

Bengaluru FC ultimately shut shop towards the end of the game and secured their berth in the Hero Super Cup final. They will face either Odisha FC or NorthEast United FC on Wednesday, April 25.

On that note, let’s take a look at how the BFC players fared against Jamshedpur FC in the semi-final.

Bengaluru FC player ratings

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu - 9/10

Gurpreet made two huge saves within the opening ten minutes. He denied Jay Emmanuel Thomas’ long-range effort before using his feet to push away Chima Chukwu’s shot on the rebound.

The BFC custodian was called into action once again and this time, his reflexes were on display as he saved Boris Singh’s tame effort from point-blank range. He proved to be a formidable obstacle for Jamshedpur FC in the semi-final.

Namgyal Bhutia - 6/10

Bhutia was caught out of position multiple times with the likes of Ritwik Das and Rafael Crivellaro doubling up on his side. After a difficult first half, he regained his footing in the second and restricted Jamshedpur’s dangerous players on the flanks.

Sandesh Jhingan - 7/10

Jhingan was a solid presence in the penalty box, clearing away the danger time and again. He was, however, booked in the second half for a cynical foul on Boris Singh. Nonetheless, it was a towering performance by the defender.

Bruno Ramiers - 7/10

Bruno’s lack of defensive awareness was a problem in the first half. He improved in the second half and his ability to read the game was top-notch.

Naorem Roshan Singh - 6/10

Roshan Singh was lively going forward, but his defensive liability was highlighted when Jamshedpur looked to hit BFC on the break. He also failed to deliver accurate crosses regularly.

Suresh Singh Wangjam - 8/10

Suresh’s work rate in the middle of the park was outstanding. He disrupted Jamshedpur’s attacks time and again, while also covering wide areas to provide cover for his full-backs.

Rohit Kumar - 6/10

Rohit failed to impose himself into the game. His passing was tidy, but he failed to make any meaningful contribution in the final third.

Javi Hernandez - 6/10

Hernandez showed some flashy touches and looked threatening. However, he was injured in the first quarter of the game and was replaced by Jayesh Rane.

Udanta Singh - 6/10

Udanta displayed flashes of brilliance, creating an early opportunity for Chhetri. However, he fizzled out as the game went on and was substituted around the hour mark.

Sunil Chhetri - 8/10

Starting on the left wing, Chhetri struggled to get going initially with very few touches. But he looked better once he shifted to a central role and grew into the game, linking up well with Sivasakthi and Roy Krishna. The BFC skipper eventually scored a simple tap-in to put the game to bed.

Roy Krishna - 7/10

Krishna lacked service in the first half, but worked hard and held up the ball to bring others into play. He had a huge chance in the second half, but Rehenesh TP was present to deny him.

He missed another one-versus-one opportunity, but made up for it with an assist on the rebound.

Substitutes

Jayesh Rane - 8/10

Jayesh was a positive presence, often looking for progressive passes. He opened the scoring with a superb header from the edge of the six-yard box. Overall, an impactful performance by the midfielder, who has struggled for game time this season.

Pablo Perez - 7/10

Perez injected creativity and flair when he arrived. He created an excellent opportunity for Roy Krishna, but the striker failed to convert it.

Sivasakthi Narayanan - 8/10

Sivasakthi was largely forced to watch the group stages of the Super Cup from the sidelines, but he had a massive impact when Grayson introduced him. The forward assisted Rane with a looping cross for the first goal and then teed up Krishna with an immaculate through ball, which led to the second goal.

Aleksander Jovanovic - 7/10

Jovanovic arrived late into the game and stuck to his defensive task for the final few minutes.

