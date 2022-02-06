Bengaluru FC vs Jamshedpur FC: Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Bengaluru FC came back from a goal down to secure a 3-1 victory against Jamshedpur FC in the ISL last night (February 5). Cleiton Silva scored a brace and Sunil Chhetri also found the back of the net for the Blues after Jamshedpur FC's Daniel Chukwu opened the scoring.

Bengaluru FC got off to a disastrous start when their defense was carved open in the first minute itself. An excellent run forward from Alex Lima saw him find Boris Singh Thangjam on the left.

Thangjam sent in a grounded cross that evaded Alan Costa and reached Daniel Chukwu. The striker took a touch before lifting it over the static Gurpreet Singh Sandhu. With just 46 seconds on the clock, Jamshedpur FC were already ahead.

The Blues then had a couple of chances of their own. On both occasions, a pass fell to Danish Farooq on the edge of the box and he looked to curl it into the net with his right-foot, but sent it just over.

Bengaluru FC continued to apply pressure, constantly looking to move forward. However, they couldn't get too many shots on the Jamshedpur FC goal. The Red Miners, on the other hand, looked to hit Marco Pezzaiuoli's men on the counter.

The Blues also couldn't find Chhetri and Silva often enough in good areas to cause problems for Jamshedpur FC. Their best chance came when Naorem Roshan Singh sent in a brilliant corner that beat everyone, including TP Rehenesh in goal. Both Chhetri and Silva went for the ball but the former could only get the smallest touch on it as it rolled wide with the goal gaping.

The teams headed into the tunnel shortly after, with the scoreboard reading 1-0.

Bengaluru FC score thrice in second half vs. Jamshedpur FC to extend winning streak

Bengaluru FC began the second half with more composure on the ball, though Jamshedpur FC continued to keep their threat minimal in the final third. The Blues were also poor with their decision-making at times, which made the Red Miners' job slightly easier.

But Pezzaiuoli's side eventually breached their opposition's defense in the 54th minute. A throw-in from Parag Shrivas found its way to Bruno Ramires in the box and his touch then fell to Chhetri. The Indian striker was completely unmarked and stabbed home from unmissable range to bring his side level.

Jamshedpur FC then upped the ante, enjoying a decent spell with plenty of possession in the final third. However, they were unable to test Sandhu and the Blues held on.

The Red Miners were then the creators of their own doom as some risky passing near their own box eventually ended up in Roshan Singh winning a corner. The right-back took the resulting set-piece and swung a deep ball in that was headed on target by Silva. The effort deflected off Jitendra Singh and went past Rehenesh to give Bengaluru FC the lead.

The goal seemed to compose the Blues even further as they settled into good shape and kept Owen Coyle's outfit at bay. The Red Miners enjoyed another good spell of possession but couldn't break down the opposition defense and get shots on target.

In fact it was Bengaluru FC who had another chance when Udanta Singh won a foul in a dangerous area. Silva stepped up and sent in a well-struck free-kick, but his effort only grazed the roof of the net.

Coyle's troops almost hit back when Stewart combined well with Chukwu to find himself one-on-one with Sandhu from a few yards out. The Scot striker chose to chip the ball over the Bengaluru FC keeper but just as it was about to cross the line, Shrivas hooked it clear for a corner.

The Blues then began to nullify the Red Miners' threat by putting several bodies in their own half. When they won the ball back, they looked to run the clock down by holding the ball up near the corner flag.

However, the club eventually got their third goal when a throw-in was completely missed by Narender Gehlot. Silva latched onto the loose ball and curled a shot into the top corner from a narrow angle to seal the deal.

There was some more drama to come when Stewart dispossessed Rohit Kumar and went on an excellent solo run. He got into the box but was tackled well by Shrivas. The rebound fell to Chukwu, whose shot forced an excellent reflex save from Sandhu.

The result meant Bengaluru FC are now on a nine-match unbeaten run in the ISL. They also snapped Jamshedpur FC's three-match winning run in the process.

Edited by Aditya Singh