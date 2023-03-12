After an enticing first leg in the Indian Super League semi-final, Bengaluru FC are set to host Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Sunday, March 12.

The Blues took home a slender lead courtesy of their skipper Sunil Chhetri. After a strenuous first half, where they were forced to defend deep, Bengaluru stunned the Mumbai faithful with thirteen minutes of regulation time left.

Roshan Singh’s corner found Chhetri, who cleverly left his marker behind to score a powerful header past Phurba Lachenpa. Big games call for big performances, and the 38-year-old, as he has done throughout his career, stepped up and delivered.

With a 1-0 victory, Simon Grayson’s side extended their winning run to ten games. Their momentum since the turn of the year has been a key factor in their success and they will hope to continue their fine run of form.

Meanwhile, Mumbai City FC looked unstoppable throughout the campaign and were rewarded for their efforts with the ISL Shield.

However, they have stumbled in the past month, as their forwards failing to deliver at crucial moments has led to a three-match losing streak. The Islanders dominated possession and created a few openings in the first leg, but they were largely predictable as Bengaluru stood tall and denied them.

Nonetheless, Des Buckingham and his squad will be aware of the challenges ahead. There is also a strong belief that they can turn the tie around provided their forwards find their shooting boots again.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Head to head

Following Bengaluru FC’s victory at the Mumbai Football Arena, there is nothing to separate the teams in terms of the head-to-head battle. The two sides have certainly provided us with some nail-biting encounters and Sunday’s game should be no different.

Matches played: 13.

MCFC wins: 6.

BFC wins: 6.

Draws: 1.

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC: Top goalscorers this season

MCFC: Jorge Pereyra Diaz (11), Lallianzuala Chhangte (10).

BFC: Sivashakthi Narayanan (6), Javi Hernandez (6).

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC:

Most clean sheets this season

MCFC: Phurba Lachenpa (Seven cleansheets in 21 games).

BFC: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (Seven cleansheets in 22 games).

Mumbai City FC vs Bengaluru FC:

More stats and numbers you need to know from the ISL 2022-23 campaign

Most saves: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu (61 - BFC), Phurba Lachenpa (56 - MCFC).

Most chances created: Greg Stewart (48 - MCFC), Javi Hernandez (39 - BFC).

Most interceptions: Sandesh Jhingan (36 – BFC), Ahmed Jahouh (27 - MCFC).

Most shots: Greg Stewart (57 - MCFC), Javi Hernandez (50 - BFC).

